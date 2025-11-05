On Tuesday Super Micro Computer announced revenue of $5bn for Q1, well below the $6bn expected by analysts, according to data compiled by LSEG. This underperformance is due to a delay in the delivery schedule for several artificial intelligence-related projects. Following the announcement, the group's stock lost nearly 9% in after-hours trading, despite rising by more than 66% since the beginning of the year.
The California-based company had already warned last week that some revenue initially expected in the first quarter would be deferred due to "design win enhancements" in major contracts. On the other hand, its forecasts for Q2 came as a positive surprise: Super Micro anticipates revenues of between $10bn and $11bn, well above the consensus estimate of $7.83bn.
Despite the one-off decline, this strong outlook confirms Super Micro's commercial momentum in the rapidly expanding market for AI-optimized servers and infrastructure. The company continues to benefit from strong demand linked to the rise of specialized data centers, which could enable it to catch up quickly in the next quarter.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. is an application-optimized Total IT solution provider. The Company is a provider of accelerated compute platforms that are comprised of application-optimized server and storage systems for a variety of markets, including enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), fifth generation (5G) and edge computing. Its Total IT Solutions includes complete servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management and security software. It also provides global support and services to help its customers install, upgrade and maintain their computing infrastructure. Its product categories include servers & storage, building blocks, edge, embedded & telecom, networking, and workstations & gaming products. Its servers & storage includes Rackmount Servers, GPU Servers, Twin Servers and Storage Servers. It operates in the United States, Asia and Europe.
