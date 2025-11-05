On Tuesday Super Micro Computer announced revenue of $5bn for Q1, well below the $6bn expected by analysts, according to data compiled by LSEG. This underperformance is due to a delay in the delivery schedule for several artificial intelligence-related projects. Following the announcement, the group's stock lost nearly 9% in after-hours trading, despite rising by more than 66% since the beginning of the year.

The California-based company had already warned last week that some revenue initially expected in the first quarter would be deferred due to "design win enhancements" in major contracts. On the other hand, its forecasts for Q2 came as a positive surprise: Super Micro anticipates revenues of between $10bn and $11bn, well above the consensus estimate of $7.83bn.

Despite the one-off decline, this strong outlook confirms Super Micro's commercial momentum in the rapidly expanding market for AI-optimized servers and infrastructure. The company continues to benefit from strong demand linked to the rise of specialized data centers, which could enable it to catch up quickly in the next quarter.