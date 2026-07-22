Super Micro surges after highly reassuring figures for its latest quarter

Super Micro Computer is soaring 24.5% to $31.7, a day after the IT solutions provider published preliminary figures for its fiscal fourth quarter, viewed as highly reassuring on gross margin and the level of its orders, reflecting strong demand for its next-generation artificial intelligence servers.

In this update released Tuesday evening, the San Jose, California-based group said revenue for the latest quarter, ended in late June, should come in near the low end of its target range, which ran from $11 to $12.5bn.



By contrast, it said it expects gross margin, on both a reported basis and in non-GAAP terms, to be between 15% and 17%, well above its prior forecast of 8.2% to 8.4%, mainly due to a favorable customer and product mix, underscored by the success of its most advanced solutions dedicated to artificial intelligence.



In addition, Super Micro Computer estimates its order backlog reached record levels at the end of fiscal 2026, with total new orders topping $60bn, received during the fourth quarter and scheduled to be delivered over the coming quarters.



'We certainly did not anticipate SMC's gross margin upside,' Wedbush acknowledges, which has a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a $34 price target, and offers some explanation for the beat versus expectations.



A favorable industry backdrop, according to Wedbush



The research firm says it has gathered, in recent weeks, consistent feedback showing that demand for AI-related products (Grace Blackwell, Blackwell and even Hopper), compute capacity, memory, and so on, is outstripping supply and that, as a result, shipments of high-margin AI servers remain below demand.



In turn, Wedbush believes SMC likely managed to take advantage of the shortage to command more favorable pricing and/or steer customers toward a higher-end server lineup, for example solutions incorporating more proprietary technologies.



'Finally, we would not be surprised if the revenue weakness is explained by delays in data center construction for some of SMC's large customers, a factor that would also have benefited its product mix,' the analyst adds.



'Moreover, the sharp increase in SMCI's backlog corroborates our channel checks regarding significant future data center orders, which are driving a substantial rise in demand for industry-standard components over the year ahead,' he continues.