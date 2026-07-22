Super Micro Computer said it booked more than $60bn in orders during its fourth quarter, driven by strong demand for its next-generation artificial intelligence servers. Investors cheered the update, sending the shares up 15% in after-hours trading following Wall Street's close.

The company is benefiting from accelerating investment by major technology groups and cloud service providers, which are ramping up computing capacity to meet the growth of artificial intelligence applications and large language models. That momentum is supporting demand for the highest-performance data center infrastructure.



Super Micro also sharply raised its forecast for adjusted gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, now expected at 15% to 17%, versus 8.2% to 8.4% previously. The group attributed the improvement to a more favorable product and customer mix, reflecting the success of its most advanced artificial intelligence-focused solutions.