Super Micro Computer is partnering with Arm to launch a new generation of AI-focused servers designed to pack more computing power into data centers while curbing electricity consumption.

Super Micro Computer and Arm have unveiled a new line of servers engineered to support the rise of "agentic AI" - systems capable of executing and coordinating numerous tasks autonomously. This hardware is powered by the new Arm AGI CPU, which can integrate up to 136 computing cores with a reported power draw of 300 watts.



Beyond the headline effect, this collaboration reflects the evolving competitive landscape in AI. Following the initial race for raw power, major clients are now seeking to optimize the entire data center ecosystem. Electricity, cooling, floor space and deployment timelines are becoming as critical as component performance. More broadly, the industry is increasingly emphasizing energy efficiency and performance at scale.



In line with this strategy, Supermicro is highlighting a range of five servers, spanning from traditional air-cooled models to high-density liquid-cooled configurations. The group claims that a single rack can accommodate over 6,000 cores with air cooling, and up to 45,696 cores in certain ultra-high-density architectures. According to Arm's estimates, these solutions could deliver more than twice the performance per rack compared to some traditional architectures and enable up to $10bn in capital expenditure savings per gigawatt of AI data center capacity.



The announcement was welcomed by the market, with Super Micro Computer shares climbing more than 6% this Tuesday. Mizuho raised its TP for the stock to $44, up from $36, while maintaining a Neutral rating on it. However, the bank noted that supply constraints in processors and memory could limit short-term growth potential.