The Indian wind turbine maker matched expectations on sales but missed on earnings in Q1 2026. The stock remains stuck in consolidation, yet a record order book and solid balance sheet continue to anchor the medium-term story.

Strong growth, mixed profitability

Suzlon posted Q1 sales of INR 31,317.2 million, almost exactly in line with the INR 31,335 million consensus (−0.1%). Earnings per share, however, came in at INR 0.24 versus INR 0.30 expected, a 20% shortfall. Commercial traction remains robust, but profitability is lagging.

On the earnings call, management highlighted record deliveries of 444 MW, an order book topping 5.7 GW and ten consecutive quarters of growth. The CFO underscored an EBITDA margin of 19.2%, a net cash balance of INR 1,620 crores and reaffirmed the ambitious 60% growth guidance for the year.

Investor confidence holds firm

The MarketScreener Investor Rating stands at 4.5★, underscoring long-term potential built on growth, profitability and financial strength. By contrast, the MarketScreener Trading Rating is 2★, reflecting weaker near-term visibility and a demanding valuation.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive: the consensus rating is Buy, with a mean target of INR 76, implying 38.1% upside from the latest close at INR 55.05. Nine analysts currently cover the stock, with price targets ranging from INR 67 to INR 81.

In MarketScreener’s universe, Growth ranks in the 8th decile and Financial Health also in the 8th, buoyed by net cash. Yet EPS Growth lags in the 2nd decile and Valuation in the 1st, highlighting the pressure on earnings and premium multiples.

Market signals point to consolidation

Valuation remains stretched, with Suzlon trading at 37.5x 2025 earnings and 40.6x EV/EBITDA, leaving little margin for error.

On the market, the stock is down 11.5% year-to-date and 32.1% over 12 months. After bottoming at INR 51.10 on May 9, it rallied to INR 74.30 by May 30, before sliding back to INR 61.76 in June. A mid-July peak at INR 68.30 gave way to a retreat to INR 55.53 in late August. The rebound to INR 60.97 on September 22 suggests ongoing consolidation, with selling pressure offset by selective buy-on-dip activity. Key technical levels now stand at INR 51.21 as major support and INR 58.25 as near-term resistance.

Looking ahead, Suzlon’s record order book and industrial strengths keep the medium-term outlook constructive. But the next earnings release will be pivotal: further downgrades in EPS revisions would deepen caution, while an improvement could help the stock earn a re-rating, even against its rich valuation.