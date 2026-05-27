Is Swatch still a formidable creator of desire or already a turnaround play? The Royal Pop collaboration with Audemars Piguet answers the first point. For the second, one must look less at the shop windows and more at the factories.

With its eight bioceramic pocket watches, born from the crossover between the Royal Oak and Swatch POP, the group reminds us that it knows how to disrupt watchmaking codes and transform an accessible object into an event. For the brand image, the signal is positive. For margins, this is not enough.

Because Swatch Group does not live on masterstrokes alone. Behind the pop brand lie Omega, Longines, Tissot, Breguet, Blancpain, factories, and

CHF 7.3bn in inventory according to Berenberg. The group was built for a Swiss watch industry driven by Asia and volumes. Producing a large portion of movements, components, and watches in-house provided leverage: as volumes rose, costs were diluted. But when demand slows, the story becomes less attractive.

Cadence drives the margin

FY 2025 showed where the mechanics are seizing up. Sales proved more resilient than expected, and the end of the year sketched out an improvement. However, the essentials were missing: profits, cash flow, and net cash. Operating profit fell to CHF 135m, representing a 2.1% margin, well short of the

CHF 203m expected by the consensus.

The reason is as much industrial as it is commercial. Swatch chose to preserve its production capacity, without resorting to furloughs or restructuring. Consequently, manufacturing losses reached CHF 303m according to Jefferies. In such an integrated group, selling a little more is not enough; one must sell enough to fill the workshops. AlphaValue notes that personnel costs represent 30% of sales, significantly above the 17% to 18% for peers. When business weakens, the gap ends up in the margins.

The market is already looking past the trough

Management, however, has a scenario. If the momentum observed between October and January, around 7% to 8%, continues, production losses could be absorbed and EBIT could climb back towards CHF 500m to CHF 600m by 2028. The logic holds: Swatch does not need to change its narrative to improve. It primarily needs to sell enough watches to get the factories back up to speed.

However, the environment is not helping. Watchmaking remains demanding: high capital intensity, volatile demand, and pricing power that is less obvious than in other luxury segments. The Swiss franc adds a further constraint: 60% of costs are in CHF, while only 7% of revenues are generated in Switzerland.

The market is betting on an improvement. The stock has risen by about 43% over one year and trades at around 0.9x its book value. Its assets are visible, although margins have yet to be confirmed. At 41x expected 2026 earnings and 26x those of 2027, part of the recovery is already priced in. Royal Pop shows that Swatch knows how to fill the windows. It remains to be seen if it can fill the factories, and subsequently, its income statement.