SWCC Corporation's Q1 25 results included impressive revenue growth, with a significant improvement in its margin, primarily fueled by the expansion in the Communication and Components Business. In addition, SWCC Corporation advanced its strategic goals through the acquisition of TOTOKU INC., enhancing its market position.

SWCC Corp was established in 1936 and is headquartered in Kawasaki, Japan. It primarily focuses on the production and sale of electric wires and cables. It was formerly known as SWCC Showa Holdings Co., Ltd., having been rebranded to SWCC Corporation in April 2023. The company operates in three main segments: The Energy and Infrastructure segment (61% of FY 24 revenue) is involved in the manufacturing and sale of electric wires, power cables, seismic isolation devices, and damping and vibration isolation products. This segment also provides engineering design and contracting services.

The Electrical Equipment and Components segment (24%) specializes in the production and sale of magnet wires, bare wires, oxygen-free copper, copper alloy wires, and automotive electric wires. The Communication and Industrial Device segment (15%) focuses on the manufacturing and sale of communication cables, wire harnesses, and precision devices. In addition, SWCC Corp is engaged in logistics, office management, materials research and development, superconducting business manufacturing and sales, and network solutions sales. The company has around 4,900 employees.

Strong Q1 25 growth

SWCC Corporation released its Q1 25 earnings on August 8, 2025, posting revenue of JPY62.2bn, up 9.2% y/y, primarily driven by the sales expansion in the Communication and Components Business. Operating profit rose by 1.8% y/y to JPY4.9bn mainly due to improved profitability in the Mobility and Semiconductor Applications business. However, its margin declined by 50bp to 8%. Both net sales and operating profit were in line with projections made at the beginning of the fiscal year. Moreover, net income increased by 3.3% y/y to JPY3bn.

For FY 25, the company expects revenue to reach JPY260bn, up 9.3% y/y. EBIT should rise 17% to JPY24.5bn, while margins are expected to expand by 88bp to 9.4%, with net income climbing 31.6% to JPY15bn. These forecasts reflect the company’s strategic focus on expanding its high-voltage cable solutions, automotive LAN cables, and proprietary technologies.

Acquisition under medium-term plan

SWCC Corporation’s medium-term management plan covering FY 22-26, has a strategic vision that expands into FY 30. The plan aims to transform SWCC from a traditional infrastructure cable and wire manufacturer into a value-creation, solution-oriented company—leveraging organic growth, strategic M&A, portfolio evolution, with investment in human/intangible capital. The company plans to target high-growth areas like offshore wind energy, electric vehicles, and data centers.

In March 2025, the Company completed a major acquisition of TOTOKU INC jointly with the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) with SWCC holding 51% and DBJ 49% of TOTOKU’s shares for JPY14.4bn. TOTOKU INC. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in electric wires, heater products, and precision electronic components.

The acquisition is in line with SWCC’s “Change & Growth SWCC 2026” strategy and its long-term Vision 2030, aiming to diversify beyond energy infrastructure into electronics and communications. The acquisition will help SWCC's expansion into high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, mobility, and AI, having strengthened its Electronic Equipment and Communication Devices segment and further enhanced its global footprint.

Robust cash flows

SWCC Corporation posted a revenue CAGR of 6.1% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY238bn, primarily driven by strong performance of the Energy and Infrastructure Business, and expansion of value-added solution offerings. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 25.2%, reaching JPY19.7bn, with margins expanding from 5.0% to 8.3%, helped by significant margin improvement in the Energy and Infrastructure segment. Net income increased at a CAGR of 6.8% to JPY11.4bn.

The period FY 21-24 witnessed a robust expansion in FCF, climbing from minus JPY3.7bn to JPY8.1bn. This improvement was helped by sustained growth in net income, which fueled a significant rise in operating cash inflows, which rose from JPY428m to JPY13.1bn. In addition, the company’s liquidity position improved, with cash and cash equivalent advancing from JPY3.4bn to JPY19.5bn. This improved its gearing slightly, which declined from 65.1% to 63.4%.

In comparison, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co.,Ltd, a global peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 1% to CNY9.3bn in FY 24. However, EBIT fared worse, declining at a CAGR of minus 14.8% to CNY539m. Net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 5.5% to CNY655m in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 6.1% over FY 24-27, reaching JPY284bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 13.4% to JPY30.5bn, with margins expanding by 195bp to 10.7%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 19.4% to JPY19.4bn.

Solid run in share price

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered robust returns of approximately 41.2%. In comparison, Qingdao Hanhe Cable’s stock delivered lower returns of about 25.1% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY136 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.2%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 2.7% over the next three years.

SWCC Corporation is currently trading at a P/E of 14.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY539.7, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.7x and Qingdao Hanhe Cable‘s P/E of 13.4x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 10.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of JPY25.4bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 10x but lower than that of Qingdao Hanhe Cable (11.2x).

SWCC Corporation is covered by four analysts, with three having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having a “Hold” rating, with an average target price of JPY9,125, implying 16.7% upside potential from its current price.

Overall, the company has demonstrated strong growth and strategic expansion, particularly through its acquisition of TOTOKU INC. and robust performance across its segments. The company's solid financials, improved cash flows, and favorable analyst ratings suggest a positive outlook. Overall, SWCC Corporation appears well-positioned for continued growth and value creation in the coming years.

However, SWCC Corporation faces significant risks including credit volatility, supply chain disruptions, raw material and energy price fluctuations, climate-related challenges, and competitive pressures. In addition, changing market demands, operational reliability, and governance issues pose threats to its financial health and strategic goals.