sweetgreen : Furthers Its Mission of Connecting People to Real, Healthy Food With Acquisition of Galley Foods

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetgreen , the restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced its acquisition of Galley Foods , the Washington, D.C.-based meal service delivering ready-to-eat fresh meals, for an undisclosed amount of cash and stock. The purchase marks the first-ever acquisition for sweetgreen, advancing the company's mission to connect people to real food.

"We're both companies with D.C. roots, and we're like-minded in our mission and in our commitment to our customers to better understand them and meet them wherever they are," says sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman. "It's with this mutual thinking, and Galley Foods' unparalleled insight into delivery, that we look forward to welcoming Alan and his team."

The acquisition enables sweetgreen to leverage Galley Foods' knowledge of logistics technology, live courier operations and high-volume production. CEO of Galley Foods, Alan Clifford, will join the sweetgreen team as VP of Logistics.

"As a health-focused brand that was also homegrown in Washington, D.C., we've admired sweetgreen since its start," says Alan Clifford, CEO of Galley Foods and newly appointed VP of Logistics for sweetgreen. "It's a company that, since its inception, has paved the way for change in the restaurant industry and inspired other brands to challenge the way they think about connecting people to food."

As part of the terms of the acquisition, Galley Foods will continue to operate in and serve D.C. while leveraging sweetgreen's supply chain made up of regional growers, producers, and distributors. Alan and his team will be onboarded to the sweetgreen team.

Sweetgreen is also partnering with Dreaming Out Loud, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that works to build a healthy, equitable food system for marginalized community members across the city. Sweetgreen and Galley Foods will offer prepared meals made with local ingredients to families participating in the summer CSA at The Kelly Miller Farm, an urban farm program at Kelly Miller Middle School providing fresh fruits and vegetables. In July, over 50 households will receive family-style Galley meals, along with tips to create dinner at home with produce from their CSA boxes.

About sweetgreen:

Sweetgreen is changing the fast-food industry by serving healthy, real food at scale. They passionately believe that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across 94 restaurants, over 4,000 team members make food from scratch, using fresh ingredients and produce delivered that morning. Sweetgreen uses a digital first approach to improve the ease of ordering, pick-up, delivery, and payment for their incredibly passionate customer base. Customers can access its health conscious offering in restaurants, order online through the app, or have their food delivered for free to a sweetgreen Outpost, the company's pick-up kiosks. Sweetgreen is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food.

