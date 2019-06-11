Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

sweetgreen : Furthers Its Mission of Connecting People to Real, Healthy Food With Acquisition of Galley Foods

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 11:27am EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetgreen, the restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, announced its acquisition of Galley Foods, the Washington, D.C.-based meal service delivering ready-to-eat fresh meals, for an undisclosed amount of cash and stock. The purchase marks the first-ever acquisition for sweetgreen, advancing the company's mission to connect people to real food.

"We're both companies with D.C. roots, and we're like-minded in our mission and in our commitment to our customers to better understand them and meet them wherever they are," says sweetgreen co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman. "It's with this mutual thinking, and Galley Foods' unparalleled insight into delivery, that we look forward to welcoming Alan and his team."

The acquisition enables sweetgreen to leverage Galley Foods' knowledge of logistics technology, live courier operations and high-volume production. CEO of Galley Foods, Alan Clifford, will join the sweetgreen team as VP of Logistics.

"As a health-focused brand that was also homegrown in Washington, D.C., we've admired sweetgreen since its start," says Alan Clifford, CEO of Galley Foods and newly appointed VP of Logistics for sweetgreen. "It's a company that, since its inception, has paved the way for change in the restaurant industry and inspired other brands to challenge the way they think about connecting people to food."

As part of the terms of the acquisition, Galley Foods will continue to operate in and serve D.C. while leveraging sweetgreen's supply chain made up of regional growers, producers, and distributors. Alan and his team will be onboarded to the sweetgreen team.

Sweetgreen is also partnering with Dreaming Out Loud, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that works to build a healthy, equitable food system for marginalized community members across the city. Sweetgreen and Galley Foods will offer prepared meals made with local ingredients to families participating in the summer CSA at The Kelly Miller Farm, an urban farm program at Kelly Miller Middle School providing fresh fruits and vegetables. In July, over 50 households will receive family-style Galley meals, along with tips to create dinner at home with produce from their CSA boxes.

To learn more about sweetgreen, visit www.sweetgreen.com. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

About sweetgreen:
Sweetgreen is changing the fast-food industry by serving healthy, real food at scale. They passionately believe that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across 94 restaurants, over 4,000 team members make food from scratch, using fresh ingredients and produce delivered that morning. Sweetgreen uses a digital first approach to improve the ease of ordering, pick-up, delivery, and payment for their incredibly passionate customer base. Customers can access its health conscious offering in restaurants, order online through the app, or have their food delivered for free to a sweetgreen Outpost, the company's pick-up kiosks. Sweetgreen is on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sweetgreen-furthers-its-mission-of-connecting-people-to-real-healthy-food-with-acquisition-of-galley-foods-300865528.html

SOURCE sweetgreen


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aTop U.S. cancer specialists exchange ideas of promising new therapies at Feinstein Institute's Brain Tumor Biotech Summit
PR
11:51aVALNEVA : to Present Lyme Disease and Chikungunya Vaccine Updates at R&D Investor Day in New York City on July 9th
GL
11:51aINTERNATIONAL SOS : Expands TeleConsultation Service for the Global Workforce
BU
11:50aSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:49aAlbemarle declines to participate in LME lithium contract
RE
11:49aOPERA : opens early access to Opera GX, the world's first gaming browser
PU
11:49aITALIAONLINE : CFO Francesco Guidotti appointed as manager charged with preparing financial reports
PU
11:49aFORD MOTOR : denies it is in the self-driving slow lane
AQ
11:49aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 6/11/2019 - Bucharest Stock Exchange goes bullish as the index including the dividends rallies 20 percent in the first five months to an all-time high
PU
11:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ziopharm Oncology shares are trading higher after the company received FDA clearance for its IND application for Sleeping Beauty TCR-T cell therapy trial.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About