sweetgreen : Launches $5 Greens Day

07/06/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

For the first time, the fast casual restaurant is offering best-selling items for $5, tomorrow only

sweetgreen, the seasonal restaurant with the mission of connecting people to real food, announces $5 Greens Day, available in stores and online tomorrow. As communities begin to reopen with a return to everyday routines, sweetgreen, for one day only, will feature the restaurant’s most beloved warm bowls and salads at a never-before-offered price. $5 Greens Day showcases some of sweetgreen’s most popular menu items, including:

  • Kale Caesar Salad with roasted chicken, tomatoes, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, shredded kale and chopped romaine, topped with a lime squeeze and caesar dressing.
  • Harvest Bowl with roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, roasted almonds, warm wild rice, and shredded kale, topped with balsamic vinaigrette.
  • Shroomami Bowl with roasted sesame tofu, warm portobello mix, raw beets, cucumbers, basil, spicy sunflower seeds, warm wild rice, and shredded kale topped with miso sesame ginger dressing.

“As communities begin to slowly reopen, we’re excited to offer guests some of their favorite sweetgreen bowls and salads from over the past 12 years,” said Nicolas Jammet, co-founder and Chief Concept Officer of sweetgreen.

To access the collection, guests can order ahead or pay in-store using the free sweetgreen app. Guests without the app can text “FANFAVES” to 54278 to receive a badge that can be scanned in store.

sweetgreen is continuing to provide support to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering free meals to hospitals around the country through the Impact Outpost Fund. Created in partnership with Jose Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, sweetgreen has donated over 300,000 meals to-date to more than 350 hospitals around the country.

For more information about sweetgreen’s offerings, please visit sweetgreen.com/menu. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen for additional updates.

About sweetgreen:

Founded in 2007, sweetgreen passionately believes that real food should be convenient and accessible to everyone. Every day, across its 100+ restaurants, their team creates food from scratch, using fresh ingredients and produce delivered that morning. sweetgreen’s strong food ethos and investment in local communities have enabled them to grow into a national brand with a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food.


© Business Wire 2020
