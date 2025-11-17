Following the trade agreement between Switzerland and the United States, Swiss gold refiners are looking into setting up shop in the US, Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), said on Friday. At a press conference, she explained that this consideration was part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral trade, with gold being a key component of Switzerland's trade surplus with Washington.

The agreement provides for a reduction in US customs duties on Swiss products from 39% to 15%, although gold remains exempt from these taxes. Despite the strategic importance of the sector, Budliger Artieda stressed that the profitability of refining remains very low, with margins "around 1% or less." She nevertheless emphasized the central role that a US presence could play, in a context where the United States is seeking to strengthen its own gold market.

Under this new agreement, Swiss companies have committed to investing $200bn in the US by the end of 2028, according to the Swiss authorities. These commitments should promote a stronger industrial presence for Switzerland in the US, particularly in sensitive sectors such as precious metals and advanced technologies.