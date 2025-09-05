Under EU Merger Regulations, the European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of Itínere Infraestructuras (Spain) by Swiss Life (Switzerland) and APG Asset Management (Netherlands).



The transaction mainly concerns the management and operation of toll road concessions.



The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, as the companies are not active in identical or vertically related markets.



The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.