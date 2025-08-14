There is no sign yet of a slowdown for the world's second-largest reinsurer, which posted another set of triumphant half-year results this morning.

It is true that the last six months have been particularly mild in terms of natural disasters. Despite initial rate declines since the beginning of the summer, the combined ratio for insurance activities is therefore very favorable.

The same favorable conditions have prevailed in investment activities since the end of the pandemic and the rise in interest rates. These two factors combined have boosted Swiss Re's profit to $2.6 billion, compared with $2.1 billion in the same period last year.

These results are exceptional in every respect. In fact, this is the Swiss reinsurer's best half-year in ten years. The same is true for return on equity, which exceeded 20%—an extraordinary figure—and reached its highest level in at least twenty years.

The nature of this performance naturally raises questions about its sustainability. Since the pandemic, the insurance sector – and reinsurers in particular – has enjoyed favorable economic conditions. But these developments inevitably attract additional capital, raising concerns that rates will now have to come down.

As mentioned above, there have been some early signs of easing since the beginning of the summer. As such, the results for the next half-year will be closely scrutinized by all analysts. Many are naturally on the lookout for a downturn after three years of euphoria.

For reinsurers, the worst-case scenario would be a drop in rates and a bad season for natural disasters, accompanied by lower rates in the event of an economic slowdown in the United States.

This risk is currently being superbly ignored by investors, who continue to value Swiss Re and its peers at multiples of their equity capital at their highest levels in 20 years.