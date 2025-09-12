Swissquote's H1 25 results presented record top-line growth, reflecting resilience and strategic foresight. These results were fueled by the company's expanding client base and robust growth in fee and commission income. Swissquote's recent acquisition signals a sharp focus on innovation and market leadership in evolving digital banking sector.

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd., founded in 1996, is a leading Swiss provider of online banking and trading services, operating globally with headquarters in Gland, Switzerland, and a presence in major financial hubs including Zurich, London, Luxembourg, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The company offers a wide range of digital financial solutions such as online trading of equities, funds, bonds, forex, cryptocurrencies, as well as ePrivate Banking, eMortgage, and flexible savings products, serving individual, institutional, and corporate clients.

The company operates through two customer segments: B2C (71% H1 25 net revenues) and B2B (29%). In addition, the company is geographically segmented into: Switzerland (59% H1 25 net revenue), Europe (20%), Middle East and Africa (12%), and Rest of the world (9%).

Record H1 25 results

Swissquote released its H1 25 earnings, posting net sales of CHF358.2m, with 13.4% y/y growth, driven by 15% y/y growth in net new money, reaching CHF5.2bn, supported by addition of 58,304 new accounts, reflecting 9% y/y growth. In addition, revenue growth is attributed to 26% y/y growth in net fee and commission income, 22.7% y/y growth in net crypto assets income, and 46.4% y/y growth in trading income. Operating income rose by 9.1% y/y to CHF185.1m and net income increased by 9.4% y/y to CHF158.2m. In addition, the company reported leverage ratio of 7.4%, liquidity ratio (LCR) of 364%, and funding ratio (NSFR) of 244% as of June 30, 2025.

Swissquote completes the acquisition of Yuh

On July 4, 2025, Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. completed the acquisition of Yuh by buying PostFinance’s 50% stake in the digital application for CHF180m, paid partially through treasury shares, after four years of establishing Yuh as a joint venture. As of June 30, 2025, Yuh’s assets totaled CHR3.2bn, with 342,369 accounts. This acquisition boosts Swissquote’s position in the Swiss digital banking market by enabling complete control over a fast growing, profitable platform. The integration of Yuh’s services with Swissquote would streamline operations and capture a larger customer base. It sets Swissquote for long-term growth in the digital finance sector and places it for stronger growth and increased market share.

Robust long-term performance

Swissquote has posted a revenue CAGR of 11.3% over FY 21-24, reaching CHF687m, driven by increasing client assets, supported by robust net new money inflows and customer acquisitions. In addition, elevated trading activity and surge in crypto related revenues led to surge in fee income.

Operating income rose at a CAGR of 15.1%, reaching CHF345m, with margin expanding from 38.7% to 42.8%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 15.1% to CHF294m. In addition, the company experienced a robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from CHF1.5bn to CHF2bn and ROA expanded by 19bp to 2.5%.



In comparison, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., a global peer, achieved a revenue CAGR of 23.6%, reaching $5.2bn over FY 21-24. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 27.7% to $3.7bn, with margin expanding by 605bp to 65.5%. In addition, net income rose at a CAGR of 34.8%, reaching $755m in the same period.

Strong upside momentum

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 87.3%. In comparison, Interactive Brokers’ stock delivered higher returns of 104.9% over the same period.

Swissquote is currently trading at a P/E of 25.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of CHF20.9, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 14.9x but lower than that of Interactive Brokers (31x).The company is currently trading at PBR multiple of 5.8x, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 3.6x and that of Interactive Brokers, which is trading at 5.4x.



Swissquote is monitored by eight analysts, with three having ‘Buy’ ratings and five having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of CHF469.8. However, the stock has already reached its target, any near-term correction in the stock prices can create an opportunity for investors to evaluate stocks for investment.

Analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 7.5% over FY 24-27, reaching CHF825.7m in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 9.1% to CHF452.2m, with a margin of 54.8%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% to CHF369.8m. Likewise, for Interactive Brokers, EBIT is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 10.1%, reaching $5bn and net income is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14.1%, reaching $1.1bn over the same period.

Overall, Swissquote has demonstrated a strong trajectory of growth and strategic advancement over the years. Yuh’ acquisition underlines its commitment to expanding customer reach and deepening its competitive position within the evolving fintech landscape. Looking ahead, Swissquote’s enhanced digital platform and robust business fundamentals position the company for continued market share gains and long-term value creation.



However, Swissquote could face risks including heightened regulatory scrutiny across multiple jurisdictions due to its expanding international operations and evolving fintech offerings, as well as volatile market conditions impacting trading revenue and digital asset income. In addition, rapid technological changes and increasing cybersecurity threats present ongoing operational and reputational risks.