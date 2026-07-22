Investors are actively questioning the price of global expansion for Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Published on 07/22/2026 at 06:33 am EDT - Modified on 07/22/2026 at 07:56 am EDT

Japan is pulling out all the stops to level up its global game. Through its revised 2024 "Cool Japan Strategy," the government is weaponizing creative content, including video games, anime, and character-based IP, to leverage soft power to pull international buyers toward domestic products.

This is an ambitious commitment: the Japanese government hopes its pop culture can rake in JPY 20 trillion (c. USD 123bn) from overseas by 2033. This is part of the broader goal of collecting JPY 50 trillion in total foreign spending across the content, tourism, food and lifestyle sectors.

This strategy is bang in line with massive global tailwinds. According to PwC, global video game revenue is projected to rise from USD 224bn in 2024 to USD 300bn by 2029 (a 6% CAGR), officially outpacing the film and music industries together.

Companies anchoring cross-media franchises with strong IP and loyal communities are poised to capture this demand. Gaming giant Nintendo Co., Ltd. stands as a primary beneficiary. Its iconic portfolio, including Super Mario, Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda, aligns with Japan's national objective of aggressive overseas content expansion.

Cashing in the chips

Nintendo’s FY 26 numbers are about scale rather than efficiency. Revenue nearly doubled, up 98.6% y/y to JPY 2.31 trillion from JPY 1.16 trillion, driven by the Nintendo Switch 2 launch and strong software demand, including Mario Kart World and Pokémon titles.

Sales in the dedicated video game platform segment, encompassing hardware, software, digital downloads, and Nintendo Switch Online revenue, surged 106.7% y/y, reaching JPY 2.24 trillion in FY 26 from JPY 1.08 trillion. A drop in movie revenues cut IP-related sales by 9.7% to JPY 73.5bn.

Operating profit increased to JPY 360.1bn from JPY 282.6bn, up 27.5% y/y, a much slower pace than revenue growth. Since Switch 2 hardware carries a lower profit margin than Nintendo's traditional software business, the operating margin compressed to 15.6% from 24.3% in FY 25.

Net profit increased by 52.1% y/y to JPY 424.0bn from JPY 278.8bn in FY 25. The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 and a 25% y/y surge in digital game downloads supported this growth. Non-operating factors including FX gains, interest income, and a larger share of profit from equity-method investments helped net profit exceed operating profit.

Cash flow tells a more balanced story. Operating cash flow improved to JPY 289.8bn from just JPY 12.1bn a year ago, showing that the Switch 2 launch translated into real cash generation. However, the markets aren’t rewarding these fundamentals.

Discount or detour?

The stock has fallen by 45.5%, leaving its current share price stranded at JPY 7,003, far from its 52-week high of JPY 14,795. Despite this sell-off, analysts remain hopeful.

Most (17 out of 24 analysts) who track the stock have "Buy" ratings, while seven are on "Hold”. Their average target price of JPY 10,137.8 implies 45% upside potential from current levels.

The battle ahead

Nintendo’s performance depends heavily on the success of new hardware and software products. Unpopular launches could severely slash profitability. Intense competition also threatens user retention, while cybersecurity breaches, intellectual property theft, and supply chain disruptions risk cutting product availability. Furthermore, foreign exchange fluctuations continually threaten to depress international earnings when the company converts them back into Japanese yen.