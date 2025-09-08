Sword reports that it has recently signed new four-year contracts with public sector clients in Vaud, in French-speaking Switzerland, worth over CHF50m.



"These long-term commitments focus on the development of high value-added projects and third-party application maintenance (TMA)," says the IT services group.



This momentum is now continuing in German-speaking Switzerland, where it has won projects with the State of Zurich, ETH Zurich, and the City of Bern, new clients that mark the beginning of a strategic foothold in the German-speaking region.



Sword points out that it has a long-standing presence in French-speaking Switzerland, where it has been supporting major institutions such as the State of Geneva, the State of Vaud, and the cities of Lausanne and Geneva for more than 20 years.