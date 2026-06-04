The contract covers the design, development, testing, and maintenance of applications for the European Entry/Exit System (EES), including its core application, web services, shared components, API/PNR, and all associated elements.

This system, central to European border management policies, aims to modernize entry and exit controls at the Schengen Area's external borders through the digital registration of third-country nationals on short-term stays. It thus contributes to enhancing both security and the efficiency of border crossings.