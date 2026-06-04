Sword secures major contract

Sword Services Greece, leading a consortium alongside Netcompany and Sopra Steria, has been awarded a contract for the development and maintenance of the European Entry/Exit System. The four-year agreement is valued at an estimated 93 million euros.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/04/2026 at 01:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The contract covers the design, development, testing, and maintenance of applications for the European Entry/Exit System (EES), including its core application, web services, shared components, API/PNR, and all associated elements.



This system, central to European border management policies, aims to modernize entry and exit controls at the Schengen Area's external borders through the digital registration of third-country nationals on short-term stays. It thus contributes to enhancing both security and the efficiency of border crossings.