Sword secures major contract
Sword Services Greece, leading a consortium alongside Netcompany and Sopra Steria, has been awarded a contract for the development and maintenance of the European Entry/Exit System. The four-year agreement is valued at an estimated 93 million euros.
Published on 06/04/2026 at 01:55 am EDT
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This system, central to European border management policies, aims to modernize entry and exit controls at the Schengen Area's external borders through the digital registration of third-country nationals on short-term stays. It thus contributes to enhancing both security and the efficiency of border crossings.