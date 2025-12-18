The FREIA contract aims to strengthen the EU institutions' capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud, and information systems by providing services covering technical operations, policy support, and advisory services.

"This arrangement enables European institutions and agencies to access trusted partners for critical digital and cybersecurity operations over a multi-year period," added the IT services company.

This contract represents a value of approximately EUR300 million, and Sword expects to contribute 10 to 15% by bringing its extensive expertise in cybersecurity operations, secure cloud services, and critical IT support.