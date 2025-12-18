Sword Selected for EU FREIA Lot 1 Framework Contract
Sword Group announces that it has been selected as a member of the consortium led by Atos for the FREIA Lot 1 Framework Contract - Technical Operations Services, under the responsibility of the European Commission's DG DIGIT.
Published on 12/18/2025 at 05:17 am EST
"This arrangement enables European institutions and agencies to access trusted partners for critical digital and cybersecurity operations over a multi-year period," added the IT services company.
This contract represents a value of approximately EUR300 million, and Sword expects to contribute 10 to 15% by bringing its extensive expertise in cybersecurity operations, secure cloud services, and critical IT support.