Sword Selected for EU FREIA Lot 1 Framework Contract

Sword Group announces that it has been selected as a member of the consortium led by Atos for the FREIA Lot 1 Framework Contract - Technical Operations Services, under the responsibility of the European Commission's DG DIGIT.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/18/2025 at 05:17 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The FREIA contract aims to strengthen the EU institutions' capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud, and information systems by providing services covering technical operations, policy support, and advisory services.



"This arrangement enables European institutions and agencies to access trusted partners for critical digital and cybersecurity operations over a multi-year period," added the IT services company.



This contract represents a value of approximately EUR300 million, and Sword expects to contribute 10 to 15% by bringing its extensive expertise in cybersecurity operations, secure cloud services, and critical IT support.