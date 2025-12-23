Sword Sells Subsidiary Tipik to mci group
Sword Group has confirmed the sale of its subsidiary Tipik to mci group, a transaction that marks the end of Sword's involvement in event-related activities, in line with its strategy to refocus on its core businesses.
Published on 12/23/2025 at 01:09 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
Sword thus continues its path of sustainable growth and further strengthens its position in its strategic markets. Financially, the sale of Tipik will have a positive impact on the group's profitability, with a slight improvement in operating margins.