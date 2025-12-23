This move comes amid a realignment of the group's scope, following the recent acquisitions of Full On Net and Bubble Go. Over a full year, the integration of these two companies is expected to offset the divestment of Tipik, narrowing the revenue gap to within 4 million euros.

Sword thus continues its path of sustainable growth and further strengthens its position in its strategic markets. Financially, the sale of Tipik will have a positive impact on the group's profitability, with a slight improvement in operating margins.