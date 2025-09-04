American Eagle Outfitters shares soared 24% before the markets opened. The controversial advertising campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney has indeed helped boost sales.

Dubbed "Great Jeans," the campaign has sparked heated debate on social media, with some internet users seeing racial connotations related to genetic traits.

Sydney Sweeney and the NFL

The stock jumped 10% at the end of July when the campaign was launched. It then soared again in early August when Donald Trump praised the campaign on his Truth Social account, calling it "the hottest ad out there right now."

The company was able to capitalize on the media buzz. According to marketing director Craig Brommers, the campaign generated an "unprecedented acquisition" of new customers.

But American Eagle's success is not solely based on this initiative. The brand is also benefiting from a strategic partnership with Tru Kolors, the clothing brand of NFL star player Travis Kelce. Together, these two campaigns have enabled the brand to attract over 700,000 new customers and strengthen its hold on the young audience.

Momentum to be maintained

In an uncertain economic climate, where consumers are becoming more cautious in their spending, American Eagle is relying on celebrity-led campaigns to appeal to Generation Z and stimulate demand. It's a strategy that seems to be paying off. "The second-quarter results dispelled concerns about execution and proved that marketing momentum was translating well into sales," said Lale Akoner, global markets specialist at eToro.

Management intends to capitalize on this momentum. "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is here to stay. Sydney will be part of our team for the second half of the year, and we will be introducing new elements to the campaign over the coming months," confirmed Craig Brommers. The brand now anticipates stable comparable annual sales, whereas analysts previously forecast a 1.1% decline.

The outlook for the end of the year looks encouraging, particularly with the return of the NFL season. "Collaborations have been and continue to be great for driving traffic, converting, and selling. This is just the beginning," said Adrienne Yih, an analyst at Barclays. "As long as marketing remains active for the second half of 2025, we expect the AE brand to exceed current forecasts for this period."

While today's rise seems impressive, it can also be explained by strong selling interest, which represents 16.6% of the capital, according to LSEG data.