Synergie Acquires House of Flexwork in Switzerland

Synergie has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in House of Flexwork, one of the leading providers of responsible flexible employment in Switzerland, operating under the brands Induserv, Hardworker, and Payroll House.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/24/2025 at 01:22 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

House of Flexwork provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and payroll management services to a diverse client base through its seven branches, and is expected to generate revenues of approximately 75 million Swiss francs in 2025.



Strengthening Synergie's existing positions in Switzerland, the combined network will benefit from a national presence. Both entities will be led by Andreas Eichenberger, CEO of House of Flexwork and currently president of the Swiss Staffing Association.



The new group will benefit from complementary client portfolios, both geographically and in terms of expertise, offering Synergie robust exposure to resilient sectors such as agri-food, pharmaceuticals, and logistics.



The signing of this agreement does not entail a transfer of control at this stage. The completion of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2026, once all customary conditions precedent have been met.