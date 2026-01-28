Synergie Reports Annual Revenue of €3,235.3 Million (+1.6%)

Synergie posted annual revenue of €3,235.3 million in 2025, marking a +1.6% increase compared to 2024 (+0.8% on a like-for-like basis).



For the fiscal year, international revenue reached €1,974.8 million, up by +2.8%, driven by solid organic growth (+1.5%). International operations now account for 61.0% of consolidated revenue.



In Southern Europe, growth remains robust (+4.8%), notably supported by strong performances in Spain and Italy.



Conversely, Northern and Eastern Europe continue to be impacted by the ongoing slowdown in the temporary employment market, with revenue declining by -2.5%.



In France, revenue totaled €1,260.5 million, representing 39.0% of consolidated revenue. Activity remained nearly stable compared to the previous year.



The Group states its intention to continue its diversification and acquisition strategy to strengthen its position in key markets.