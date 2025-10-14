Recent updates by T-Mobile US highlight significant achievements, including robust Q2 25 earnings with notable revenue and earnings growth, strategic expansions like the T-Satellite service and enhanced customer acquisition strategies. The company has raised its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth and operational excellence.

T-Mobile US, Inc. was established in 1994 as VoiceStream Wireless. Headquartered in Washington, US, it is the second largest wireless carrier in the US, with 132.8 million subscribers as of June 30, 2025. The company mainly operates in two segments: Mobile services, including voice, long-distance, data transmission, internet access, and directory assistance, which represented 81.3% of FY 24 sales.

Equipment sales, mainly handsets and accessories marketed under T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile brands, account for 17.5%, while other activities contribute a token 1.2%. Products and services are promoted via a network of retail stores under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as online via the websites www.t-mobile.com, www.metrobyt-mobile.com and www.mintmobile.com, and through the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile apps. The company has around 70,000 employees.

Robust Q2 25, guidance raised

T-Mobile US released its Q2 25 earnings on July 23, 2025, posting revenue of $21.1bn, with a 6.9% y/y growth, primarily driven by record postpaid net customer additions of 1.7 million, including 830 thousand postpaid phone net additions and 318 thousand postpaid net account additions, both industry bests. 5G broadband net customer additions increased by 12% y/y to 454 thousand. EBITDA rose by 6.1% y/y to $8.4bn, however its margin contracted by 29bp to 39.6%, due to higher operating expenses and increased network investment. Moreover, net income increased by 10.3% y/y to $3.2bn, and diluted EPS reached a record $2.84, up 14% y/y.

The company updated its FY 25 guidance, including the Metronet, although excluding the pending US cellular acquisition, forecasts postpaid net customer additions between 6.1 million and 6.4 million, up from 5.5 million to 6.0 million. Core Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $33.3bn to $33.7bn, slightly higher at the midpoint. Net cash from operating activities is expected to be $27.1bn to $27.5bn, and adjusted FCF between $17.6bn and $18.0bn.

T-Mobile expands T-Satellite service

T-Mobile’s recent expansion of its T-Satellite service with Starlink now enables compatible smartphones to access data for select apps, including WhatsApp, Google Maps, and X, via over 650 Direct to Cell satellites, even in areas with no cellular coverage. This leap from text-only to app-level connectivity marks a significant differentiator in the US market, especially for remote and outdoor users.

The service, included for postpaid customers, should be rapidly adopted by users as app compatibility and network coverage expand. With over 50% of global landmass lacking traditional coverage, T-Mobile’s satellite service could attract millions of new users, potentially adding hundreds of millions in annual service revenue as adoption climbs and unlock new IoT use cases across critical industries, reinforcing the company’s leadership in next-gen connectivity.

Strong CFO growth

T-Mobile US has posted a revenue CAGR of 12.6% over FY 19-24, reaching $81.4bn, primarily driven by significant expansion in its branded postpaid business, aggressive customer acquisition strategies, and network leadership in 5G coverage. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 19.1% reaching $31.1bn, with margins expanding from 32.9% to 38.2%, aided by due to scale advantages, cost efficiencies, and the revenue mix shifting towards high-margin service segments. Net income increased with a CAGR of 26.7% to $11.3bn.

FCF rose significantly over FY 19-24, climbing from $2.1bn to $12.9bn, facilitated by a robust rise in cash inflow from operations, increasing from $6.8bn to $22.3bn and cash and cash equivalent increasing from $1.5bn to $5.4bn.

In comparison, AT&T Inc., a local peer, reported a negative revenue CAGR of -7.6% over FY 19-24, to $122bn. EBITDA declined at a CAGR of minus 3.5% to $43.9bn. Net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 4.7% to $10.9bn in FY 24.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 6.6% over FY 24-27, reaching $98.6bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 8.3% to $40.4bn, with margins expanding by 187bp to 41%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 12.4% to $16.1bn, with EPS reaching $15.3 in FY 27 from $9.7 in FY 24. In comparison, analysts estimate a lower EBITDA CAGR of 3.3%, with a net income CAGR of 15.8% for AT&T Inc.

Promising valuation levels

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered modest returns of approximately 5.6%. In comparison, AT&T Inc.’s stock delivered higher returns of about 19.8% over the same period.

T-Mobile US is currently trading at a P/E of 21.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $10.4, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 38x but higher than AT&T Inc.‘s P/E of 11.1x. The stock is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $34bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 9.3x and that of AT&T Inc. (6.5x).

T-Mobile US is tracked by 29 analysts, with 18 having ‘Buy’ ratings and 11 having “Hold” ratings, with an average target price of $274.1, implying 22.1% upside potential over its current market price.

Overall, T-Mobile US demonstrates strong growth and promising future prospects, driven by its innovative T-Satellite service and robust financial performance. The company's leadership in next-gen connectivity and strategic expansions position it well for continued success. Overall, T-Mobile's strategic initiatives and market differentiation make it a compelling investment opportunity in the wireless carrier industry.

However, the company faces key risks, including intense competition from AT&T and Verizon, regulatory challenges affecting expansion and costs, and operational execution risks from digital transformation and acquisitions like UScellular. Market saturation, slower ARPA growth, and significant debt levels further add financial risk and exposure to interest rate hikes.