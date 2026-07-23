T-Mobile US Beats Expectations in the Second Quarter
The US telecom operator on Thursday raised its full-year outlook for adjusted free cash flow after posting quarterly results that topped expectations, supported by customers trading up to more expensive mobile plans.
The operator is continuing its strategy of migrating subscribers to its new 'Experience' offers, which provide unlimited premium data along with more options for device upgrades.
This move upmarket, combined with efficiency gains, led T-Mobile to raise its forecast for adjusted free cash flow to a range of $18.4bn to $18.8bn, from $18.1bn to $18.7bn previously.
In the second quarter, the group posted a net gain of 277,000 postpaid accounts, beating the 259,000 expected by analysts. Average revenue per postpaid account rose 2% year on year to $152.91, while earnings per share reached $2.99, versus a consensus of $2.59.
At the same time, T-Mobile is continuing to diversify into fiber optics through acquisitions and joint ventures.
T-Mobile US, Inc. specializes in mobile telecommunication services. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- mobile telecommunication services (80.7%): mobile telephone service, long-distance telephone service, data transmission, Internet access, directory services, etc. serving 142.4 million subscribers at the end of 2025;
- equipment sales (18.1%): primarily handsets and accessories under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile brands;
- other (1.2%).
Products and services are marketed through a network network of retail outlets under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile banners, through the www.t-mobile.com, www.metrobyt-mobile.com and www.mintmobile.com websites, and via the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile applications.
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