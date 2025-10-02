While Donald Trump is seeking a trade agreement with China, Xi Jinping wants to take advantage of the situation to change his position regarding Taiwan.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Chinese president wants Washington to abandon the position adopted under Joe Biden, whereby the US does not support Taiwan's independence. This position is in line with the so-called One China policy: the US recognizes Beijing's desire to regain control of Taiwan, without necessarily supporting it.

Beijing would like Washington to clearly oppose Taiwan's independence. This would be a major change, as the United States would shift from a position of neutrality to a form of alignment with China.

For Xi Jinping, Taiwan's return to the Chinese fold is part of "reunification." He considers this reunification to be "inevitable." While Chinese leaders have always stated this goal, Xi Jinping believes that it is up to his generation to achieve it.

Is a deal in the making?

China therefore seems to want to play the trade agreement card to obtain a change of stance on Taiwan.

But for now, there has been little progress on the trade front. In the spring, the US and China were engaged in a tariff escalation, with customs duties rising to 145% and 125% respectively.

Since then, a series of meetings in Europe has helped to ease the situation. Tariffs between both countries have been lowered to 30% for Chinese products and 10% for American products. This truce has been extended until November.

At this stage, it is difficult to know whether China's strategy will pay off. On the one hand, Donald Trump likes to make deals and always says he has an excellent relationship with Xi Jinping. But on the other hand, China is at the center of his rhetoric about the decline of American industry. A country that "steals from the United States," in his own words. Hence the prohibitive tariffs.

Recently, the relationship seems to have calmed down. The US and China have reached an agreement on the sale of TikTok's US operations, following a phone call between both presidents. And at the end of the month, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are set to meet at the APEC summit in South Korea. A visit by Xi Jinping to the US in December and a trip by Trump to Beijing in early 2026 are also being discussed.