The United States and Taiwan have reached a major trade agreement aimed at boosting semiconductor production on American soil. Under the deal, Taiwanese companies in the sector will invest at least $250bn to build industrial capacity in the United States. To support the effort, the Taiwanese government will guarantee an equivalent amount in credit, easing financing for large-scale projects such as those of TSMC, already developing plants in Arizona.



In return, Washington has agreed to lower tariff barriers: reciprocal duties on Taiwanese goods will be capped at 15% (down from 20%), and several categories, including generic medicines, aerospace components and natural resources, will be exempt from duties. Specific exemptions have also been granted under Section 232, allowing Taiwanese companies to bypass certain import duties during and after the construction of new chip plants in the United States.



The agreement ends a period of uncertainty for the industry, marked by unstable trade policy under the Trump administration. It is part of a broader strategy to secure US supplies of advanced semiconductors, as access to chips-particularly those used for artificial intelligence-has become a major economic and geopolitical issue. Reliance on Taiwan, where a large share of global production is concentrated, represents a significant strategic risk in the event of conflict with China, which the United States is now seeking to reduce.