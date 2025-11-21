Taiyo Holdings (Taiyo) is aiming for the stars. As the undisputed champion in solder resist (SR), Taiyo enjoys a kind of monopoly status. For those wondering, SR is a protective ink applied to a circuit board that forms a layer of insulation over tech bits, such as the electronic components and wiring, which prevents short circuits.

A stronger demand for SR, mainly for memory products along with automotive and smartphone products helped the company—under its Electronics segment—grow. Pssst: Taiyo's liquid SR represents over 53% of the global market share and their dry film SR makes up more than 84%.

Thank to SR, Taiyo's net sales for the Electronics segment soared in Q2, hitting 24.1 billion Japanese Yen. That's a promising 18% y/y growth in net sales and up 20% q/q. The good times may just be rolling in. Demand for SR could rise as automobiles transition to electric power and pack in advanced tech.

Hitting a high note

Taiyo also reported Q2 sales of JPY 34.7bn, taking net sales to a total of JPY 67.8bn in H1, up 13.2% y/y. Gross profit over the last 6 months stands at JPY 32.6bn. That's a biggie. The figure is a level-up from the JPY 28.9bn last year. Net income rose 20% to JPY 11.0bn. FYI, you can thank the Electronics segment for these figures.

Its Medical and Pharmaceuticals segment, which manufactures solid and injectable formulations, amongst other things, wasn't far behind. The company's second-biggest performer this quarter, it pulled JPY 9.0bn in net sales mainly the Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) segment, with both old and new customers stacking up requests.

Predictably, the company has raised its full-year guidance for FY 2026, with net sales of JPY 128.8bn (+2% from its previous guidance) and operating income of JPY 26.90bn (+9%). No surprises here that the company beefed up its "2031 Future View" plan.

Chip (in) and win

For starters, the company has established a "2030 Committee" to bring in their A-game. The roadmap looks something like this: become more profitable and capital efficient in the coming years. One of the highlights is to aim for 30% Return on Equity (ROE) which means more money returned into shareholders' pockets.

Taiyo may have found the cheat code for growth. The company plans to hit these targets by focusing on its Electronics segment, i.e. its bread and butter, while aggressively turning the Medical and Pharmaceuticals division—particularly the CDMO group—into a key player. On its to-do list: watch out for new revenue streams that aren't so sensitive to climate shifts, create a rock-solid supply chain for current products, and introduce pharma products.

Flying too close to the sun

Today, Taiyo is throwing a party for its shareholders. The company has raised its interim dividend to JPY 165, over quadruple the JPY 40 per share they paid at the same time last year. Then there's the 2-for-1 stock split starting December 1.

However, it's not exactly a bed of roses for the company. Potential hiccups include volatile foreign exchange movements, which could directly affect its financial performance. It is also battling for market share in both domestic and international players. Add expansion challenges, regulatory as well as operational risks into the mix and you know the company has its plate full.