Take-Two Interactive announced on Thursday a further delay in the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is now scheduled for November 19, 2026, compared with the previous date in May 2026. This second delay prolongs the wait for one of the industry's most anticipated video games, causing the stock to fall more than 10% in after-hours trading.

Originally scheduled for 2025, GTA VI has now been pushed back, which will surely disappoint millions of fans. Over ten years after the release of the previous installment, this new delay reflects the development challenges and commercial expectations surrounding this flagship title in Take-Two's catalog.

Despite this setback, analysts remain confident about the game's commercial potential. Building on the massive success of GTA V, GTA VI is expected to be a global hit, with sales estimated at several billion dollars in the first few weeks after its launch.