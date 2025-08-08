In its quarterly report, Take-Two Interactive said it now expects net bookings of between $6.05bn and $6.15bn for FY 2025-26, up from $5.9bn to $6bn.



The video game publisher reported a net loss of $11.9m for Q1 2025-26, or $0.07 per share, while analysts had generally expected positive EPS for the period.



Revenue rose 12% to $1.5bn and net bookings increased 17% to $1.42bn, with the NBA and Grand Theft Auto franchises once again amongst the main contributors to these figures.



As we approach the most ambitious pipeline in our history, we have tremendous confidence in our multi-year outlook and our ability to deliver significant returns to shareholders, management said.