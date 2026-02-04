Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive has raised its annual bookings targets for FY 2026. Supported by the strength of its current catalog, notably its sports franchises and mobile titles, the company now expects revenue of between $6.65bn and $6.7Bn. The upbeat revision immediately lifted the stock by about 4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.



The group benefited from strong consumer spending over the holiday period, underscoring gamers' appetite for its flagship brands, despite an economic backdrop that can at times be uncertain. The momentum leaves the publisher heading into the coming months with confidence, as the community and investors brace for a record level of anticipation for its next major releases.



Alongside these financial results, Take-Two officially maintained the launch timetable for its most highly anticipated title, "Grand Theft Auto VI". The game's worldwide release remains set for November 19, ending speculation over a possible delay. The launch is seen as the central pivot of the company's growth strategy for the current year.