Take-Two Interactive fell 5.5% to $225 in early Wall Street trading, following the release of Q4 2025-26 results that overall beat expectations, but were accompanied by cautious guidance for the current fiscal year. Nevertheless, the scheduled launch of Grand Theft Auto VI next November allows Wedbush to remain confident in the stock.

Better-than-expected performance for the final quarter...



The video game publisher (GTA, Red Dead, NBA...) reported a net loss of $59.5m for Q4 2025-2026, or $0.32 per share, on Thursday evening. On a pro-forma basis, however, it delivered EPS of $0.80 according to Wedbush, which had only expected $0.56.



Revenue increased by 6% to $1.68bn, while net bookings remained stable at $1.58bn. This level was nonetheless higher than management's guidance (between $1.51bn USD and $1.56bn), as well as the $1.56bn anticipated by Wedbush.



"Outperformance from the GTA series, several mobile titles, and the Red Dead Redemption series drove exceptional results," explained the broker, who also noted a beat in recurrent consumer spending, which grew by 7%.



For FY 2025-2026, the group posted a net loss of $298.2m, or $1.62 per share, with non-GAAP EBITDA of $760.6m. Revenue grew by 18% to $6.66bn, while net bookings rose by 19% to $6.72bn.



...but cautious outlook for the current fiscal year



For the fiscal year just beginning, Take-Two anticipates an improvement across these various metrics, stating it targets non-GAAP EBITDA between $1,013m and $1,070m, revenue between $7.9bb and $8.1bn, and net bookings between $8bn and $8.2bn.



While this target range proves lower than its previous estimate of $9.4bn, Wedbush views this as "intentional conservatism," consistent with Take-Two's habit of setting floor targets during years marked by major launches.



The broker has revised its estimates downward to account for lower expectations regarding the mobile market, citing tough competition, title maturity, and declining catalog sales surrounding the GTA VI launch.



"That said, we remain very optimistic, as Take-Two's portfolio is performing well across all categories," it stated, maintaining its "outperform" rating and 300 USD price target on the stock, which remains among its "Best Ideas."



Wedbush specified that its target represents 30 times its estimated EPS for FY 2027-2028, whereas the stock is currently trading at only 23 times consensus, which, according to the broker, "fails to account for the scale of the GTA VI launch and the growing mix of high-margin recurring revenue."