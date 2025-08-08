Wedbush reiterates its 'outperform' rating on Take-Two Interactive shares, raising its target price for them from $269 to $275, reflecting a forward multiple of 25x its updated EPS estimate for FY 2028 of $10.82.



Q1 results show that, despite its heavy reliance on GTA, its businesses are well diversified and offer attractive, high-quality intellectual property across all of its categories, the broker said.



It also points to numerous levers that can be pulled to generate earnings well above its estimates, including the higher price of GTA VI, the integration of the game into GTA Online, and the significant expansion of margins from its first-party online store.



Wedbush further believes that investors will ultimately appreciate Take-Two's opportunity to generate excess free cash flow, as game development costs already incurred are amortized.