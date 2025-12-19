Takeuchi Mfg. Co., Ltd. showcases robust growth and strong stock performance in H1 25, driven by steady demand and strategic market expansion. Positive analyst ratings and solid financials highlight its potential for continued success and attractive investment opportunities in the construction machinery sector.

Published on 12/19/2025 at 06:15 am EST - Modified on 12/19/2025 at 07:39 am EST

Takeuchi was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Hanishina, Japan. It develops, manufactures and sells construction machinery. Operating in Japan, the US, UK, France, and China, its main products include excavators, mini backhoes and crawler loaders, offering various machines to the global market.

Takeuchi’s latest H1 25 results showed modest top-line growth but some pressure on profitability y/y. H1 Net sales rose to roughly JPY 114.1bn, up just over 4% from last year, while EBIT declined by about 6% to around JPY 23.4bn, while net income edged up 1.2% y/y to JPY 17bn, due to non-operating factors and improved bottom-line efficiency. Performance was driven by steady replacement demand for compact construction equipment, robust parts sales and continued strength in overseas markets, partially offset by higher costs and margin compression.

Positive analyst sentiments

Takeuchi's performance was steady over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 14.8%, reaching JPY 213bn, driven by strong demand in housing and infrastructure related construction. EBIT registered a CAGR of 27.9%, reaching JPY 37.1bn. Consecutively, margins improved from 12.6% to 17.4%.

In comparison, Tadano Ltd., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 16.2% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY 292bn in FY 24. EBIT rose from minus JPY 4.2bn to +JPY 23.8bn.

Looking ahead, analysts projected EBIT CAGR of 2.8%, reaching JPY 40.3bn, with margins contracting by 120bp to 16.2% over FY 24-27. Net income is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8%, reaching JPY 29.2bn. Its EBIT is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.5%, with net income rising at a CAGR of 35.2%.

Strong stock returns

Takeuchi's stock delivered strong returns of 38.3% over the past year. In comparison, Tadano Ltd. fared worse, delivering negative returns of 4.3%. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 200 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Takeuchi is currently trading at a P/E of 11.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY 581.2, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 9.2x and that of Tadano Ltd. (9.3x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 6.3x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of JPY 37.7bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 5.1x but higher than Tadano Ltd. (5.9x).

The stock is covered by two analysts, with each having 'Buy' ratings for a target price of JPY 5,750. However, as the stock has already reached its target price; only a near-term correction in its price could create a buy opportunity for investors.

Overall, Takeuchi's strong performance, favorable analyst ratings and robust stock returns suggest a solid investment opportunity. Despite current high valuations, any near-term price corrections could offer a strategic entry point for investors seeking growth in the construction machinery sector. However, it faces risks from market cycles, costs, currency fluctuations, operational disruptions, competition, technology shifts, and strategic missteps affecting earnings.