Jefferies reiterates its "buy" recommendation on Tapestry shares, with a target price raised from $120 to $125, explaining that it left the investor day "with a more positive view of the company's ability to sustain sustainable growth."



"We believe that the medium-term targets, which management has described as 'floor', are achievable and compelling," said the broker, which has slightly raised its expectations for the New York-based fashion group.



Jefferies expects the market to "continue to reward the stock on consistent execution, although the bar is now higher," and believes that a turnaround at Kate Spade could bring upside potential.