Target reported a 20% drop in adjusted EPS to $2.05 for Q2, with the group pointing to ongoing pressures from tariffs and other costs that have affected its business. NB: pmt -9.6%.



The discount retailer said these pressures were partially offset by rigorous expense management and efficiency gains, and that its operating margin declined 1.2% to 5.2%.



Its revenue fell 0.9% to $25.2bn, with comparable sales down 1.9%, as a 3.2% drop in store sales was partially offset by a 4.3% increase in digital sales.



For the full year, Target management confirmed that it expects a "low single-digit" decline in comparable sales and EPS of $7 to $9.