Jefferies maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Target shares, with a target price lowered from $120 to $115, following a slight reduction in its estimates for the low-cost food retailer in the wake of its quarterly results.



Target posted encouraging results thanks to solid growth in digital and alternative revenues, disciplined cost control, and tailwinds on margins, the broker said.



Management reiterated its annual target ranges and the comparison basis becomes easier in Q3, Jefferies adds, which also mentioned the announcement of its current COO being promoted to the group's next CEO.





