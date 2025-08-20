Target announces that its board of directors has unanimously elected Michael Fiddelke, currently COO (Chief Operating Officer), to succeed Brian Cornell as future CEO (Chief Executive Officer) and become a member of its board of directors.



Both executives will work together throughout the transition period, and on February 1, 2026, Michael Fiddelke will become CEO and join the board of directors, while Brian Cornell will remain executive chairman.



Michael Fiddelke has worked for the low-cost food retailer for 20 years, holding leadership positions in various areas. His successor as COO will be named at a later date.