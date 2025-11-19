Target has reduced its upper limit for its annual profit forecast range on Wednesday, due to declining foot traffic and reduced shopping baskets. For the quarter ended November 1, the US retailer reported a 19% decline in net income to $689m, while revenue reached $25.27bn, down from last year. While adjusted EPS of $1.78 exceeded expectations, the company now forecasts annual EPS of between $7 and $8, down from an initial range of up to $9. 2024 EPS amounted to $8.86.

Comparable sales fell 2.7% for the third consecutive quarter, with traffic down 2.2% and average basket size down 0.5%. Consumers are turning to discounted essential products (food, hygiene, beauty) at the expense of other categories. The only exception is online sales, which are up 2.4%, driven by a sharp increase in same-day deliveries (+35%). Faced with this hesitant momentum, future CEO Michael Fiddelke has announced a $5bn investment plan in 2026, up 25%, to modernize stores and support growth.

Target is also banking on technology to revive its strategy: integrating artificial intelligence via internal tools such as Target Trend Brain and, above all, partnering with OpenAI. As from next week, purchases can be made directly from ChatGPT, with recommendation features, drive-through pickup, or home delivery. For the holidays, the retailer is also adjusting its price positioning, with reductions on 3,000 everyday products and exclusive seasonal collections. Despite these initiatives, caution is necessary: consumers prefer gifts over decorations, a sign of increased arbitrage in a context of persistent inflation. Target's stock has fallen 35% since January and is down over 3% in pre-market trading on Wall Street today.