US retailer Target has announced a workforce reorganisation that combines job cuts outside stores with a strengthening of in-store teams. The strategy aims to fix operational problems and win back dissatisfied customers, amid intensifying competition and sluggish growth.

Target plans to cut about 500 positions across its distribution centers, regional offices and some store districts. The move is part of a broader plan to invest more in in-store staffing to improve the customer experience. The group aims to address complaints about messy aisles, out-of-stock products and long checkout waits. According to an internal memo, about 100 cuts will affect districts, and nearly 400 will hit logistics and administrative roles.



The reorganization includes reducing the number of districts to free up resources that will be redeployed into more working hours for store teams. Target says the effort will translate into more labour, targeted additional hours and new training focused on the customer experience. The company says the changes will not affect starting pay in stores, set between $15 and $24 an hour depending on the region, without putting a figure on the overall investment.



The initiative is among the first major decisions taken by new chief executive Michael Fiddelke, who took up the role this month, as Target looks to return to growth after four years of flat revenue. The group is facing a perceived erosion of its historical strengths, notably service quality and a more distinctive product offering, as well as recent controversies and competition from Walmart. Target is due to spell out its turnaround strategy in early March when it reports holiday-quarter results and its annual outlook.