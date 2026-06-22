While EasyJet's board has rejected the takeover proposal from Castlelake, a credit and aviation specialist controlled by Brookfield, the bid may find significant support among the airline's frustrated shareholder base.

An offer exceeding £4bn, on an enterprise value basis, represents a multiple of 4x EasyJet's EBITDA over the last twelve months. This valuation sits clearly at the lower end of the range for recent aviation consolidation deals observed across the continent.

Castlelake is betting on investor exhaustion. Unlike Ryanair, EasyJet has seen epic value destruction over the past decade. Growth gains were entirely wiped out by shareholder dilution, while dividends were slashed by three-quarters.

As previously noted in "EasyJet shunned by investors despite notable progress," the trend has been improving since the end of the pandemic. The last three fiscal years have seen a sharp increase in free cash flow, averaging nearly £800m annually.

One could argue that an offer at five times free cash flow underestimates the true value of a company that appears to have regained its footing. In this sector, during peak cycle periods, acquisition multiples typically hover around seven or eight times free cash flow.

Current conditions are ripe for an opportunistic bid: although EasyJet has shown better form recently, it will likely face a challenging 2026 fiscal year due to rising fuel costs. Castlelake is gambling that shareholders, already battered by a decade of underperformance, will have little appetite for further setbacks.

Sources close to the EasyJet board informed MarketScreener journalists that directors, who continue to resist Castlelake's approaches, despite the offer being revised for the third time this morning, now expect to face a shareholder revolt.

The ultimate arbiter remains the European regulator, which could block the transaction on the grounds that a European airline cannot be controlled by a foreign entity. However, Castlelake intends to bypass this mechanism by involving the former Chief Operating Officer of Ryanair and the former CEO of Arajet in the deal.

These regulatory hurdles explain the persistent spread between EasyJet's share price and Castlelake's offer price.