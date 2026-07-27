Targets raised at Vodafone, Oddo BHF keeps a Neutral view

The British telecom operator is leading the Footsie 100, up 4.71% on the London Stock Exchange after a solid first quarter 2027, marked by faster momentum and results above expectations.

Revenue came in at €10.3bn, up 4.3% year on year, about 1% above the consensus. Service revenue rose 5.2%, while adjusted EBITDAaL posted organic growth of 6.2%, versus 2.3% in the previous quarter.



Buoyed by the consolidation of Safaricom, which will be included for nine months in fiscal 2027, the group is raising its full-year targets. Vodafone now targets adjusted EBITDAaL of between €13bn and €13.3bn and adjusted free cash flow of €2.6bn to €2.9bn. Restructuring costs, mainly related to the UK, are expected to peak at €0.7bn this year.



Momentum is picking up, with overall growth of 5%, versus 3.2% in the fourth quarter 2026, driven in particular by digital services (SaaS, IoT, cloud and cybersecurity), which continue to deliver double-digit growth.



Operating performance remains well oriented: service revenue rose 6.3% as reported and 12.6% at constant scope and exchange rates, excluding the impact of the depreciation of the Egyptian pound. Egypt posted organic growth of 33%, South Africa returned to 2% growth thanks to a rebound in the prepaid segment, while financial services continued their strong expansion (+27%).



In the UK, service revenue returned to growth (+0.6%, after -0.2% in the previous quarter), supported by strong residential broadband performance and a return to growth in fixed services for business customers.



By contrast, commercial trends remain weak in Germany. Vodafone lost 99,000 broadband subscribers during the quarter, versus 90,000 in the previous quarter, as well as 85,000 contract mobile subscribers, versus 77,000 previously.

Despite price increases in broadband and the contribution from the contract with 1&1, revenue growth was virtually unchanged at 1.2%, reflecting a persistent lack of momentum in the mobile market.



In the UK, commercial performance looks more mixed: mobile subscriber losses widened (48,000 versus 22,000 in the previous quarter), while broadband adds slowed to 34,000 new customers, after 64,000 in the fourth quarter 2026.



Oddo BHF stays Neutral on the name



Following the release, the research desk updated its estimates to incorporate the consolidation of Safaricom but reiterated its Neutral recommendation on Vodafone. The broker believes that, despite a stronger growth profile and upgraded guidance, the stock remains less attractive than other sector names. It nevertheless highlights progress in Germany, with gradual stabilization in broadband and the effects of the 1&1 contract, as well as the potential for acceleration in the UK thanks to the expected synergies from the tie-up with Three.