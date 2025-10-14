The relationship between the United States and China is complicated: profitable, tense, and one disagreement away from another tariff tantrum. This week, that tension has returned with a vengeance. Washington and Beijing have begun slapping additional port fees on shipping firms, covering everything from holiday toys to crude oil, reviving trade frictions just as investors had started to breathe easier.

Only yesterday, equities staged a rally on the back of President Trump's surprisingly conciliatory tone and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's assurance that talks later this month were still on track. But traders have learned to read between the lines. One analyst even coined a handy acronym for the market's recurring faith in Trump's climb-downs: TACO, short for "Trump Always Chickens Out." The hope is that this time too, cooler heads (and perhaps campaign strategists) will prevail before the threatened 100% tariffs land by month's end. Hope, however, is not a strategy, and investors are treating it accordingly.

The reaction has been swift. Futures for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all pointing lower ahead of the open, down roughly 0.9%, 1%, and 1.2% respectively. That's a sharp turn after a period of buoyant optimism, fueled largely by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and expectations of rate cuts. Monday's session saw tech stocks power a rebound, with Broadcom soaring nearly 10% after announcing a partnership with OpenAI to build the startup's first in-house AI chips. By Tuesday morning, Broadcom had surrendered a chunk of those gains, down 2.6% in premarket trading. Momentum, it seems, is easier to build than to maintain.

Complicating matters further, the third-quarter earnings season is now in full swing, offering the first glimpse of how tariffs are filtering through corporate America. Wells Fargo kicked things off with better-than-expected profits, sending its stock up more than 3% in pre-bell trading. JPMorgan edged higher as well, and BlackRock posted record assets under management.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are next in line to report, and analysts expect S&P 500 companies to deliver an average earnings growth of 8.8% from a year earlier. That's impressive on paper, but investors are scrutinizing whether those numbers are backward-looking gloss or evidence of genuine resilience. With official economic data releases delayed by an ongoing government shutdown, corporate earnings have taken on an unusually important role as a barometer of economic health.

The chill isn't limited to equities. Bitcoin and crypto ETFs are retreating, with bitcoin down nearly 4% and Ether ETF falling 6%. Commodities are wobbling too: oil prices have dropped over 2%, while natural gas is also down more than 2.%. Gold keeps rising. Rare earth miners are among the few clear winners. As the U.S. looks to reduce reliance on Chinese supply, shares in companies like Critical Metals and USA Rare Earth have surged, in some cases by more than 30%.

Looming over all of this is the Federal Reserve. Vice Chair Michelle Bowman, Chair Jerome Powell, Governor Christopher Waller, and Boston Fed President Susan Collins are all scheduled to speak today. Powell's midday speech on the "Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" will be closely parsed for hints on whether the Fed intends to stay the course on rate cuts. The market's AI-fueled optimism has depended in no small part on a friendly Fed. Any suggestion of hesitation could deepen the pullback.

The mood remained subdued in the Asia-Pacific region. Japan fell by 2.7% as the political situation in the country became more complicated. Sanae Takaichi, who is being discussed as a possible prime minister, is fighting for her candidacy – the opposition is prepared to support Yuichiro Tamaki. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell by 1.2%, while South Korea lost 0.6%. India is down slightly, while Australia is up 0.2%. Europe is in the red.

Today's economic highlights:

Dollar index : 99,340

: 99,340 Gold : $4,129

: $4,129 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $61.98 ( WTI ) $58.17

: $61.98 ( ) $58.17 United States 10 years : 4.02%

: 4.02% BITCOIN: $111,280

In corporate news:

Citigroup reported a 16% rise in Q3 profit to $3.8 billion, boosted by a surge in trading and dealmaking, despite a $726 million impairment from its Banamex sale.

Meta will introduce a PG-13 rating system by default for teen accounts on Instagram amid ongoing scrutiny over teen safety and AI chatbot behavior.

Wells Fargo posted a 9% increase in Q3 profit to $5.59 billion and raised its return on equity target after the Fed lifted its asset cap.

Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year sales outlook to $93.7 billion after Q3 sales rose 6.8%, driven by strong pharmaceutical and medical-device performance, and also announced it will spin off its $9.2 billion orthopedics business within 18–24 months.

Oracle will deploy 50,000 of AMD's upcoming AI chips for cloud services starting Q3 2026, deepening both firms' roles in large-scale AI infrastructure.

Albertsons raised its annual outlook and expanded its buyback program by $750 million, citing strong pharmacy and digital sales growth.

BlackRock hit a record $13.46 trillion in assets under management in Q3, driven by market gains and ETF inflows, and reported adjusted profit of $1.91 billion.

JPMorgan Chase beat Q3 profit estimates with a 12% earnings rise, raised its interest income forecast, and reported record trading and investment banking revenue.

Marsh McLennan will rebrand as Marsh starting 2026 and launch a new business unit focused on AI, data, and analytics integration.

Accenture acquired UK-based AI consulting firm Decho to expand its Palantir and generative AI services in healthcare and public sectors.

General Motors will take a $1.6 billion charge in Q3 due to EV strategy shifts after the loss of a key federal tax credit, expecting slower EV adoption.

Boeing secured $2.7 billion in multiyear contracts to produce over 3,000 PAC-3 missile seekers through 2030 in partnership with Lockheed Martin, and also partnered with Leonardo for a U.S. Army flight training bid using the AW119T helicopter.

Domino's Pizza topped Q3 expectations with strong U.S. sales growth of 5.2%, driven by promotions and its DoorDash delivery partnership.

Broadcom unveiled the Thor Ultra networking chip to power large-scale AI systems, intensifying its competition with Nvidia in AI data centers.

Cisco's new AI research shows that highly AI-ready firms are achieving significantly greater value compared to their peers.

Kenvue is facing strategic uncertainty after the Trump administration linked Tylenol to autism, slashing the company's market value and complicating potential M&A or spin-off plans.

Visa introduced its Trusted Agent Protocol to create a secure, ecosystem-led framework for AI-driven commerce.

BioNTech received German antitrust approval for its acquisition of CureVac, clearing a key regulatory hurdle.

Google will invest $24 billion in AI infrastructure, with $15 billion going to a new AI hub in India and $9 billion to expand operations in South Carolina, in partnership with Bharti Airtel for subsea cable landing.

Honeywell forecast record business jet deliveries over the next decade, citing sustained demand for private air travel post-pandemic.

Verisure board member Luis Gil purchased 4,420 shares of the company in the primary market.

board member Luis Gil purchased 4,420 shares of the company in the primary market. Nexperia, the semiconductor arm of Wingtech Technology, faces Dutch government intervention due to national security concerns.

Wingtech Technology, faces Dutch government intervention due to national security concerns. Caterpillar has acquired RPMGlobal for approximately $730 million.

has acquired RPMGlobal for approximately $730 million. Apple is preparing to acquire artificial vision start-up Prompt AI, according to CNBC.

