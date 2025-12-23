"2025 as seen by MarketScreener" (1/5). During the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump called tariffs "the most beautiful word in the dictionary." It will, in any case, be one of the words of 2025.

In 2024, candidate Trump promised to slap tariffs on everyone, a maximalist version of his first presidency. The message was simple: it is the only way to reindustrialize the United States and make other countries, which have benefited from the American market for so long, pay up.

Back then, observers largely wrote it off as campaign rhetoric, but the American president certainly followed through. He raised tariffs to levels unseen in a century, upending global trade as well as international relations.

Rewinding the tariff saga, the obvious starting point is the now-famous "liberation day." That image of Donald Trump and his chart will linger in our memories.

A chart and a jolt

From the beginning: Donald Trump took office on January 20. In the first few weeks of his second term, a few measures are announced - notably tariffs on China - but it is not the big bang. Trump blows hot and cold and points everyone to April 2.

In the days before the deadline, markets were fairly calm. Deep down, few want to believe it. Everyone looks for reassurance. Tariffs are a campaign promise, a bargaining chip, a media decoy. Investors also remember the pragmatism of the first term, as well as estimates of the impact of tariffs on US growth.

However, on April 2, Donald Trump did press the button. He imposes reciprocal tariffs on all countries, with a floor at 10%. He unveils a chart destined for posterity and a formula that baffles everyone, based solely on the trade deficit. For financial markets, it is a shock. The S&P 500 dropped 10.5% in two days - Thursday, April 3 and Friday, April 4.

The slide continues in the following days, as the Trump administration shows no sign of easing ahead of the tariff start date, set for Wednesday, April 9. Forecasts of a US recession proliferate, and the S&P 500 enters a bearish phase (20% drop from peak to trough) on April 7.

TACO trade

In this stretch, all US assets fall: equities, the dollar and Treasuries. "Sell America" becomes the daily trade. Panic in the bond market is one factor that led Donald Trump to backtrack - on Wednesday, April 9. In a Truth Social post, the president announces a 90-day suspension of tariffs... 14 hours after they took effect.

For the financial markets, this comes as a huge relief. On April 9 alone, the S&P 500 jumps 9.5%, the third-best session since World War II. In the end, the S&P 500 wipes out its losses in just one month. Trump's reversals then spawn a new concept: the TACO trade (Trump Always Chickens Out). In short, equities rise thanks to Trump's repeated climbdowns.

What follows are trade deals. First with the UK, then with several Asian countries, the European Union, Japan... Most set tariffs around 15% to 20%, include certain exemptions and carry pledges of investment in the US.

With China, the truce is renewed in August for 90 days, then again after Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet in South Korea on October 30. Nevertheless, this second round of trade war between the world's two largest powers accelerates their economic decoupling. Chinese exports to the US have fallen sharply this year.

As investors perceive the tariff threat gradually receding, alongside the rise of the AI theme, US indexes climb steadily from early May to late October. All this while tariffs stand at their highest in over a century. According to Yale University's Budget Lab, US tariffs average 17%, versus 3% at the end of 2024.

The Swiss Army knife

Tariffs have dominated the news this year because they are Donald Trump's Swiss Army knife. Tariffs are not only the main tool of his economic policy; they are also a diplomatic weapon and a source of revenue for the US government.

A diplomatic weapon because Trump has repeatedly wielded the threat to extract concessions from other countries, impose cease-fires, or protest judicial decisions. For example, he added 40% in additional tariffs against Brazil in August after former president Jair Bolsonaro's conviction (before scrapping them in late November).

They are a revenue source because tariffs now generate about $30bn per month for the US Treasury. Those revenues then fund subsidies for farmers - more specifically, a compensation for losses. China has halted soybean purchases, even though it was the top buyer in 2024.

In early December, Donald Trump announced a $12bn aid package. During his first term, he had already allocated about $23bn in aid to farmers affected by his trade policies.

Trump also said tariffs will finance a "warrior dividend"; a $1,776 r bonus paid to US soldiers. He has also floated a $2,000 check to all Americans, funded by tariff revenues. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared to slow the idea, conditioning it on a Congressional vote.

The Supreme Court as arbiter

Tariffs were imposed, everyone adjusted, and we can move on. Not quite. The saga also has a legal chapter, covering tariffs imposed under the 1977 IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act), which accounts for most of these measures.

In short, in late May, three judges of the US Court of International Trade (CIT) in New York, seized by 5 companies and 12 states, found the tariffs illegal. A federal appeals court in Washington then stayed the decision pending a ruling on the merits. In late August, that same appeals court ultimately upheld the CIT ruling. The Department of Justice then appealed to the Supreme Court.

A hearing was held in early November and a decision is expected early next year. The IEEPA allows the president to act against an "unusual and extraordinary threat." The question is whether Trump's tariffs meet that threshold. Given the tone of the justices during the hearing, many expect an unfavorable ruling for Donald Trump.

If the Supreme Court were to strike down these tariffs, the Trump administration could still use other tools to reimpose them (Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, Sections 122 and 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, or Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930). But none are as direct and sweeping as the IEEPA.

Moreover, an adverse Supreme Court decision would raise the issue of refunds. In theory, if tariffs are deemed illegal, they must be repaid. However, most agree that this would trigger administrative chaos and possibly strain the bond market. Those factors could weigh on the justices' decision.

At stake is not only a pillar of Donald Trump's economic strategy, but also the scope of his power. Tariffs are, in principle, a Congressional prerogative, and he has consistently pushed the boundaries of presidential power since returning to the White House. In an interview with 60 minutes a few days before the Supreme Court hearing, he said: "I think this is the most important subject discussed by the Supreme Court in 100 years."

