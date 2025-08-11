On the eve of a highly anticipated inflation report, investors are still trying to answer one question: who will pay the tariffs? So far, companies have absorbed most of the additional costs, but consumers are likely to feel the impact in the coming months.

The burden can only be shared between three players: importers, exporters and consumers. Tariffs cannot be painless. Either companies "eat the tariffs," to use Donald Trump's phrase, in which case margins will shrink. Or consumers will absorb the shock, in which case inflation will rise.

Who will foot the bill?

At this stage, it is mainly companies that are affected. According to a study by Goldman Sachs, until June, consumers absorbed only 22% of customs duties. The rest is divided between US companies (64%) and foreign companies (14%).

But economists at the US bank expect the burden sharing to change in the coming months. The share paid by consumers is expected to reach 67% if the pattern of previously applied tariffs continues.

The main reason why consumers have so far paid only a small portion of the additional costs is that companies built up inventories at the beginning of the year, and price increases will come as these inventories are replenished.

This is especially true given that the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Donald Trump in early April and postponed several times finally came into effect last week. Each country is now subject to tariffs ranging from 15% to 50%, minus various sectoral exemptions. According to Bloomberg estimates, the average tariff rate in the United States is now 15.2%.

Transitory inflation?

At this stage, inflation data has shown only early signs of the impact of the tariffs. Economists expect tomorrow's CPI to be slightly higher than last month's, at 2.8% y-o-y.

While everyone is anticipating a rise in inflation in the coming months, the question is whether this will be temporary or lasting. In the first case, the Fed may lower rates. In the second, price increases then translate into wage increases, which in turn push companies to raise prices... ultimately, inflation becomes entrenched and the Fed must maintain a restrictive monetary policy.

At this stage, it is difficult to be definitive about either option. More time is needed to resolve this issue. This was emphasized by Jerome Powell at the last Fed meeting: "I think we have learned that the process will probably be slower than we initially expected. And we think we have a long way to go before we really understand how this will play out".