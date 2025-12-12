Tarkett: Mandatory Buyout Scheduled for December 23

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/12/2025 at 09:55 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The AMF has announced that the mandatory buyout targeting Tarkett shares will take place on December 23, at a net price of 17 euros per share, free of all charges. This operation will concern 853,122 shares, representing 1.30% of the company's capital and 0.71% of its voting rights.



Following the conclusion of the public withdrawal offer, which closed on December 5, Tarkett Participation holds 64,697,159 Tarkett shares, amounting to 98.70% of the capital and at least 99.29% of the voting rights of the flooring and sports surface company.



The suspension of Tarkett share trading will remain in effect until the mandatory buyout is implemented.