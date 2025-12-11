Portzamparc BNP Paribas has informed the AMF that, during the reopening of the public delisting offer (OPR) for Tarkett shares--from November 24 to December 5 inclusive--Tarkett Participation acquired 1,038,665 shares at a unit price of 17 euros.

As a result, at the close of the offer, the initiator holds 64,697,159 Tarkett shares, representing 98.70% of the company's share capital and at least 99.29% of the voting rights in the flooring and sports surfaces group.

The suspension of Tarkett share trading will remain in effect until the mandatory squeeze-out is implemented.