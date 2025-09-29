TBS Holdings began FY 25 with robust earnings momentum, benefiting from healthy growth across its Media and Content operations. Recent strategic initiatives, notably the acquisition of WACUL, signal a commitment to accelerating digital transformation and unlocking new synergies within their media ecosystem. Backed by active shareholder return measures and a solid capital framework, the company is positioned for continued leadership and value creation in Japan's dynamic media landscape.

TBS Holdings, Inc. founded in 1951 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a Japanese conglomerate in both broadcasting, media, cultural, and real estate operations. Some of the major subsidiaries are TBS Television, Inc., TBS Radio, Inc., BS-TBS, Inc., TBS GLOWDIA, NICHION, TC Entertainment, TBS Media Research Institute, Inc., etc. TBS Holdings has continually developed to match consumer shifts, launching digital streaming services and expanding into new markets. The company has about 8,100 employees.

The company operates through three main segments: mainly Media and Content (74% Q1 25 net sales), Lifestyle (22%), and Real Estate and others (4%).

Robust Q1 25 earnings growth

TBS Holdings reported its Q1 25 earnings on August 7, 2025. The company reported sales that were up 2.1% y/y to JPY100.6bn, driven by 5.6% y/y growth in Media and Content sales, with a rise in broadcasting and streaming ad revenue, and token y/y growth of 0.1% in Real Estate and other sales. Sales were partially offset by 7.8% decline in the Lifestyle segment. Operating income rose by 31.3% y/y to JPY8.1bn, driven by higher sales and lowered operating expenses. Net profit rose 23.1% to JPY17.7bn, with the company reporting EPS of JPY110.8, up 24.5% y/y.

The company reported net assets of JPY1.1tn, while its equity-to-asset ratio expanded 80bp to 73%. In addition, the company announced the acquisition of 5 million treasury shares worth JPY25bn on May 14, 2025. It acquired 2.2 million shares OTC of Treasury Shares Repurchase Trading System worth JPY10.2bn.

Looking ahead, for FY 25, the consolidated revenue is expected to rise by 4.5% y/y to JPY425.0bn, with Media and content business rising by 4.6% y/y to JPY309.9bn, Lifestyle business increasing by 4.7% y/y to JPY98.0bn, and Real Estate and others business increasing by 1.3% y/y to JPY17.1bn. Operating profit is expected to increase by 10.5% y/y to JPY21.5bn, whereas net profit is anticipated to decline by minus 37.4% y/y to JPY27.5bn. In addition, the company targets DPS of JPY70.0, with a payout ratio to 40.4%.

WACUL utilisation to redefine digital marketing

On May 30, 2025, TBS Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of WACUL, Inc., a Tokyo-based SaaS and consulting company. The company is specializing in digital marketing support, for JPY3.9bn, signaling towards a digital transformation journey. WACUL is known for its AI-powered tool “AI Analyst”, which helps optimize web traffic and conversion rates and serves medium-sized-to-large enterprises. With 93 employees it reported sales of JPY1.85bn, operating profit of JPY107m and net income of JPY93m for FY ending Feb 2025.

In line with TBS’s “EDGE” strategy of expanding digital global experience, this acquisition is aimed at integrating WACUL’s robust digital marketing capabilities, strategic consulting, content creation, and recruitment services to enhance TBS Holdings’ group-wide marketing initiatives and improve the value of its content across digital, global, and experiential platforms.

Continued growth momentum

TBS Holdings reported a strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 4.3% to reach JPY406.7bn in FY 24, mainly due to steady recovery in spot advertising demand, the expansion of streaming ad revenues, and rising IP-related income from group companies. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 1.5% to JPY19.5bn, with margins contracting from 5.7% to 4.8%. Net income increased at 11.1% CAGR over the same period, reaching JPY43.9bn.

Over FY 21-24, the company reported robust growth in cash inflow from operations, increasing from minus JPY2.9bn to +JPY23.3bn. In addition, its total debt declined from JPY26.2bn to JPY14.2bn. Therefore, its gearing, already very low, halved from 3% to 1.5%.

In comparison, Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 1.6% over FY 21-24, reaching JPY551bn in FY 24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 18.1% to JPY18.3bn, and margins contracted from 6.4% in FY 21 to 3.3% in FY 24. The company reported a net loss of minus JPY20.1bn, with minus 6.8% CAGR.

Optimistic outlook for valuation

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 40.6%. In comparison, Fuji Media Holdings’ stock delivered higher returns of 103.3% over the same period.

TBS Holdings is currently trading at a P/E of 19.5x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY280.7, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 14.5x but lower than Fuji Media Holdings’ valuation of 32.3x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 31.9x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of JPY24.3bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 29.2x and Fuji Media Holdings (minus 562.0x).

TBS Holdings is monitored by six analysts, three of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and three have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of JPY5,463.3. However, the stock has already reached its target, any near-term correction in it could create a buy opportunity for investors.

Consensus estimates revenue CAGR of 4.3%, reaching JPY461.7bn over FY 24-27. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 16.3% to JPY30.6bn with margin of 6.6% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 3% to JPY48bn with margin of 10.4%, and EPS is expected to increase to JPY317.8 in FY 27 from JPY273.0 in FY 24. Likewise, the analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 28.8% for Fuji Media Holdings over FY 24-27.

Overall, TBS Holdings has demonstrated resilient performance, underpinned by disciplined execution and innovation across its diversified business segments. The successful integration of digital-centric strategies and forward-looking investments highlights its ability to adapt to market shifts and maintain operational leadership. With a robust capital framework and continued strategic momentum, the company is well placed to achieve sustainable growth and reinforce its position as a leading media and content group in Japan.

However, potential risks for TBS Holdings include market disruptions due to rapid technological advancements and shifts in consumer media consumption, which could impact its broadcasting and digital platforms. In addition, increased competition in both media and real estate segments may pressure the company’s profitability and growth.