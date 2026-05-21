TCG Companies trims Edenred stake as Goldman Sachs Intl ramps up exposure

The Capital Group Companies has notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold in Edenred on May 19. Following an on-market share divestment, the group now holds 11,943,703 shares, representing 5.04% of the capital and 4.98% of the voting rights.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/21/2026 at 10:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Conversely, Goldman Sachs International reported that it individually crossed above the 5% share capital threshold on May 15. The entity now holds 5.02% of the capital and 4.96% of the voting rights in the payment solutions provider, following an off-market acquisition of Edenred shares.



Its parent company, Goldman Sachs Group, however, specified that it has not crossed any regulatory thresholds. As of May 15, through the entities controlled by the U.S. banking group, it held 15,437,303 Edenred shares, representing 6.51% of the capital and 6.43% of the voting rights.