Conversely, Goldman Sachs International reported that it individually crossed above the 5% share capital threshold on May 15. The entity now holds 5.02% of the capital and 4.96% of the voting rights in the payment solutions provider, following an off-market acquisition of Edenred shares.

Its parent company, Goldman Sachs Group, however, specified that it has not crossed any regulatory thresholds. As of May 15, through the entities controlled by the U.S. banking group, it held 15,437,303 Edenred shares, representing 6.51% of the capital and 6.43% of the voting rights.