TCG Companies trims Edenred stake as Goldman Sachs Intl ramps up exposure
The Capital Group Companies has notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% voting rights threshold in Edenred on May 19. Following an on-market share divestment, the group now holds 11,943,703 shares, representing 5.04% of the capital and 4.98% of the voting rights.
Conversely, Goldman Sachs International reported that it individually crossed above the 5% share capital threshold on May 15. The entity now holds 5.02% of the capital and 4.96% of the voting rights in the payment solutions provider, following an off-market acquisition of Edenred shares.
Its parent company, Goldman Sachs Group, however, specified that it has not crossed any regulatory thresholds. As of May 15, through the entities controlled by the U.S. banking group, it held 15,437,303 Edenred shares, representing 6.51% of the capital and 6.43% of the voting rights.
Edenred SE is a leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 60 million employees and more than 2 million partner merchants in 44 countries via nearly 1 million corporate clients.
Edenred SE offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal benefits), incentives (gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
-
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.