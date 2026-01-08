TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, a global leader in smart displays, made significant strides in 2024, strengthening its position as a top contender in the market. With a commanding presence in the Mini LED TV sector, this giant is expanding its footprint across North America, Europe and beyond. Bolstered by strategic partnerships and cutting-edge AI innovations, TCL is poised to redefine the landscape of intelligent IoT and smart living.

Published on 01/08/2026 at 03:58 am EST - Modified on 01/08/2026 at 05:20 am EST

As global demand for large screens and high-quality Mini LED TVs rises, TCL is taking the lead. The company is becoming the top choice for ultra-large displays, advanced backlights and smart streaming technologies. These mega TVs are expected to dominate the market by the end of the decade.

TCL's focus on premium products is outpacing traditional competitors, marking a significant chapter in their global expansion. TCL has seen a 14.8% increase in TV shipments for 2024, reaching 29 million units and earning a 13.9% market share globally. The company leads the Mini LED TV market with a 28.8% global share and 194.5% growth.

Their "Mid-to-High-End + Globalization" strategy is driving expansion across North America, Europe, and other regions, supported by Olympic partnerships and AI innovations. At CES 2026, TCL will showcase new SQD-Mini LED TVs, eye-care NXTPAPER smartphones, AR glasses, and AI-powered smart home devices.

With plans to double production at their Mexico factories and new retail partnerships with MediaMarktSaturn, TCL's ambitious growth strategy is reshaping their global presence.

Mini LED fuels growth

Rising from CES triumphs, TCL unleashes H1 25 fireworks: revenue jumped 20.4% y/y to HKD 54.8bn (c. $7bn), while net profit increased 62% to HKD 1.1bn. TV shipments grew by 8.7%, boosting revenue by 11.8% to HKD 19.6bn, with gross margins improving to 14.4%. This growth was driven by strong demand for Mini LED TVs, whose global volumes rose by 176%, while large screen markets stabilized.

This profit surge comes from smart product strategies. The display segment saw a 10.9% revenue increase as large-screen margins improved. Innovative areas like solar panels grew by 20.3%, thanks to a focus on premium products and supportive policies in China. Smart commercial displays increased by 9.4% to 504m during the 618 festivals, ranking second in brand turnover, helped by better sales channels and strong research and development, especially in Mini LED technology.

Impressive dividends

TCL’s shares have been a standout performer, surging 67% over the past year, buoyed by strong analyst support. The stock's narrative remains compelling, with a bullish consensus among analysts. All eight analysts covering TCL have 'Buy' ratings on the stock, with an average target price of HKD 12.5, reflecting 19.5% upside potential at current levels.

In addition to its impressive share performance, TCL's dividends offer reliable returns for shareholders. For FY 25, TCL is set to pay out HKD 0.3 per share annually, translating to a solid yield of approximately 5%.

Challenges amid expansion

TCL is transforming smart living with its ambitious mid-to-high-end global strategy. The company is leading the way with SQD-Mini LED displays, AI systems for homes and vehicles, and innovative products showcased at CES, like eye-care technology and immersive projectors. This forward-thinking approach is helping TCL stand out from competitors and capture the premium screen market, offering great potential for investors.

However, TCL faces several challenges. Technical indicators are not favorable, and the company is dealing with rising impairment losses and increasing expenses, which are affecting profitability. Earnings growth is slower than market expansion, and TCL is under pressure from competitors and supply chain issues that could impact margins. In addition, currency fluctuations and tariffs are testing TCL's ability to maintain operational resilience and profitability.