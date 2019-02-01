teamLab Borderless : to Commemorate 1 Million Visitors Special Photo Exhibition Mika Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless : Held in Tokyo

Mika Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless Behind the Scenes

https://youtu.be/bmf0eONOJpk

teamLab Borderless, the collaborative museum by Mori Building and art collective teamLab, welcomed 1 million visitors on November 28, 2018, only five months since its opening. In celebration of this milestone, the special photo exhibition Mika Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless was held at Laforet Museum Harajuku in Tokyo from December 18 to December 22, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131006033/en/

Mika Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless (Photo: Mika Ninagawa)

This photo exhibition was realized in order to express teamLab Borderless with the unique sensibilities of photographer Mika Ninagawa. During the exhibit, a total of 21 works were on display, showcasing Mika Ninagawa’s photos of the artworks at teamLab Borderless as well as the shots of the Borderless world with her muse and model, Tina Tamashiro.

Photos taken by Mika Ninagawa can be viewed on the photo exhibition website: https://borderless-special-laforet.jp/

Mika Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless teaser can be watched here: https://youtu.be/bmf0eONOJpk







“I moved as if I were shooting on location, chasing the right moments and places as they moved. It was a new sensation, even as I did what I normally do. Shooting in a world created by teamLab was like going into the forest for an adventure - even though this forest was digital.”

- Mika Ninagawa

About Mika Ninagawa Photographer, Film Director Also known for her work in film, Mika Ninagawa has been accredited with numerous photography awards, including the most authoritative award in Japan: the Kimura Ihei Photography Award. 2007 Directed her first film, SAKURAN 2008 Retrospective solo exhibition Mika Ninagawa: Earthly Flowers, Heavenly Colors toured art museums throughout Japan and attracted over 180,000 visitors. 2010 Published photo book MIKA NINAGAWA with Rizzoli N.Y 2012 Released her second film Helter Skelter, which recorded over JPY 2.2 billion at the box office. 2019 New films Diner and No Longer Human to be released.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131006033/en/