teamLab Borderless : to Commemorate 1 Million Visitors Special Photo Exhibition Mika Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless : Held in Tokyo

teamLab
Borderless, the collaborative museum by
Mori Building and art collective teamLab,
welcomed 1 million visitors on November 28, 2018, only five months since
its opening. In celebration of this milestone, the special photo
exhibition Mika
Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless was held at Laforet Museum
Harajuku in Tokyo from December 18 to December 22, 2018.
Mika Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless (Photo: Mika Ninagawa)
This photo exhibition was realized in order to express teamLab
Borderless with the unique sensibilities of photographer Mika
Ninagawa. During the exhibit, a total of 21 works were on display,
showcasing Mika Ninagawa’s photos of the artworks at teamLab
Borderless as well as the shots of the Borderless world with her
muse and model, Tina Tamashiro.
Photos taken by Mika Ninagawa can be viewed on the photo exhibition
website: https://borderless-special-laforet.jp/
Mika Ninagawa @ teamLab Borderless teaser can be watched here: https://youtu.be/bmf0eONOJpk
“I moved as if I were shooting on location, chasing the right moments
and places as they moved. It was a new sensation, even as I did what I
normally do. Shooting in a world created by teamLab was like going into
the forest for an adventure - even though this forest was digital.”
- Mika Ninagawa
|
|
|
About Mika Ninagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Photographer, Film Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Also known for her work in film, Mika Ninagawa has been accredited
with numerous photography awards, including the most authoritative
award in Japan: the Kimura Ihei Photography Award.
|
2007
|
Directed her first film, SAKURAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2008
|
Retrospective solo exhibition Mika Ninagawa: Earthly Flowers,
Heavenly Colors toured art museums throughout Japan and
attracted over 180,000 visitors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010
|
Published photo book MIKA NINAGAWA with Rizzoli N.Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2012
|
Released her second film Helter Skelter, which recorded
over JPY 2.2 billion at the box office.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
New films Diner and No Longer Human to be released.
|
|
|
|
|
|
