Tech and oil send European markets lower ahead of the ECB

With attention set to shift to the ECB early this afternoon, European stock markets are looking gloomy, dragged down by late-evening results seen as disappointing in the US technology sector and by the ongoing surge in oil prices.

Just before 12:00, the CAC 40 is down about 1% at around 8,355 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 is off 0.8%, the Ibex 35 is down 0.7%, the DAX 40 slips 0.6% and the FTSE 100 gives up just 0.2%.



Sentiment hit by the first tech earnings...



Late-evening earnings in the US technology sector are being met coolly, as shown by after-hours trading, with declines of around 3.5% for Alphabet, and more than 5% for Tesla and Texas Instruments.



While Alphabet posted solid quarterly results, the group also raised its 2026 capital expenditure plans as AI expands, a prospect that worries investors as its free cash flow fell into the red over the past quarter.



"That remains the core problem for this part of the market. Strong growth on its own is no longer enough if spending keeps rising faster than visibility on the payoff," says Zaheer Anwari, CEO of The Revacy Fund.



"Tesla struck a more cautious tone with a mixed release, split between better-than-expected revenue, but margins and adjusted profits below expectations," adds the market professional.



...and by oil's continued surge



Investor sentiment is also weighed down by Brent, which is up another 4.6% at $98 a barrel, as exchanges of strikes between Washington and Tehran continue to disrupt traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict threatens to spread across the region.



"With Brent trading above $95, the focus will gradually shift to the possibility that the geopolitical risk premium ultimately translates into real supply disruptions," worries Ahmad Assiri, a strategist at Pepperstone.



"If risks around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb were to disrupt trade and energy flows, that would intensify upward pressure on crude prices and amplify the inflationary impact, further entrenching the restrictive stance of monetary policy," the analyst warns.



A July hold expected from the ECB, but what next?



It is against this backdrop that the ECB is due to deliver its monetary policy decision this Thursday, early this afternoon, at the end of the meeting of its Governing Council, with a hold on key rates widely expected after last month's tightening.



"In our view, the ECB should strike a decidedly hawkish tone to prepare markets for another rate hike in September, given the lack of a solution regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz," warns Patrick Barbe.



"It should, however, reaffirm that its decisions will remain guided by economic data in order to preserve flexibility in an especially uncertain environment," adds the head of European investment-grade fixed income investing at Neuberger.



Soitec soars and STMicro sinks after their respective numbers



On the stock front, Soitec leads the SBF 120 with a 21% surge, while STMicroelectronics is the CAC 40's laggard with a 15% plunge. While the former reported a flying start to its fiscal year, the latter posted a mixed second quarter.



Seb climbs more than 12%, after the small home appliances maker reported encouraging half-year results, with revenue slightly higher on an organic basis, a return to operating profitability and a reaffirmation of its outlook for fiscal 2026.



Elsewhere in Europe, Nestlé falls 7% in Zurich after publishing disappointing half-year results, with net profit down more than 30% year on year and revenue lower, compounded by management's caution on the outlook.



Moncler slides 8% in Milan, with the luxury puffer-jacket maker being punished after releasing its second-quarter results, which

show revenue growth driven by Asia, but held back by a decline in tourism in Europe.

